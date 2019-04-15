‘Archer 1999’ Trailer: Season 10 Takes the Gang to the Danger Galaxy

The series' beloved characters return in different humanoid forms as Archer and Co. battle intergalactic bounty hunters.

It’s been a while since “Archer” left its original ’60s-inspired spy origins in the rear view mirror. But for its next trick, the show is heading somewhere light years away.

Related 'You're the Worst' Review: A Profound Finale Proclaims the Happy Ending Is Already Here

'You're the Worst' Review: Season 5 Is Just a Show, Standing in Front of Its Viewers, Demanding to Be Acknowledged

The 20 Most Anticipated Returning TV Shows of 2019

It’s not to say that Android Krieger was the only thing missing from the long-running FXX animated series. But as part of the upcoming Season 10 of one of the funniest shows of the past decade, when put alongside an alienized Pam and the show’s title character behind the controls of an intergalactic combat ship, it’s fun to see the whole gang still together in a completely different context.

This is the latest in a long line of themed “Archer” seasons. Beginning with “Archer: Vice,” when the show was still in its “present,” the series has dabbled with season-long spins on the usual shenanigans from the team led by Sterling Archer (H. Jon Benjamin), his mother Mallory (Jessica Walters), his on-again, off-again colleague Lana (Aisha Tyler), and the rest of the roving band of singular, frequently inept compatriots.

This time around, Pam (Amber Nash) is an alien, while Cheryl (Judy Greer) and Cyril (Chris Parnell) maintain their earthbound form. Krieger (Lucky Yates) appears to have gotten back close to human form after spending last season as a talking parrot. Never underestimate this show’s ability to populate its story with a slew of one-off guest characters (and an impressive accompanying voice cast), so get ready to revel in whatever/whoever that new green blobby friend is.

“1999” comes on the heels of “Danger Island,” the Season 9 arc that posited Archer as a Humphrey Bogart-ish biplane captain roped into an elaborate adventure drawn from the inspiration of “Tales of the Golden Monkey.” There has been talk that this latest eight-episode season could be the show’s last, but the show’s producers teased a possible live-action feature-film continuation at last summer’s Comic-Con.

Watch the full trailer (including an extensive discussion of alien anatomy) below:

“Archer 1999” premieres May 29 on FXX.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.