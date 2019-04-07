Ashton Sanders Calls Out A24 for Ignoring ‘Native Son’: ‘Where’s the Love?’

The actor took to Instagram to air his grievances.

“Native Son” premiered on HBO last night, and it would appear that Ashton Sanders wishes A24 had promoted it more. The studio produced Rashid Johnson’s adaptation of Richard Wright’s revered novel but sold it to the premium-cable network prior to Sundance this year rather than distribute it on its own, as was originally intended. Ahead of the film’s airing last night, Sanders took to his Instagram story with two pointed posts: “@a24 where’s the native son love? Asking for a friend” and “@a24 what’s good?”

The actor previously worked with A24 on “Moonlight,” his breakthrough role, and more recently appeared in this year’s “Captive State.” Later last night, the studio posted an Instagram story of its own promoting HBO’s debut of “Native Son.”

In his Sundance review of the film, IndieWire’s Eric Kohn described it as “less than the sum of its parts, with a screenplay by Pulitzer-winning playwright Suzan-Lori Parks that injects a ponderous and often heavy-handed voiceover into a dark drama that speaks for itself, and some clunky staging that stalls the overall emotional impact over the course of Bigger’s journey. Nevertheless, while very much a first feature, ‘Native Son’ wrestles with the vision of its iconoclastic source material with an incendiary edge in tune with its outlook.”

Margaret Qualley, Nick Robinson, KiKi Layne, Bill Camp, and Sanaa Lathan co-star in “Native Son,” which is now available on HBO.

IndieWire has reached out to A24 for comment.

