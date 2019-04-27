‘Avengers: Endgame’: Paul Rudd Knows About That Asinine Ant-Man/Thanos Theory

Could the memes be true?

As anticipation for “Avengers: Endgame” reached a fever pitch in recent months, a semi-serious theory took the internet by storm: What if Ant-Man shrinks down, climbs into Thanos’ butt, and then expands, killing the bad guy instantly? It adheres to the story’s internal logic that such a thing is possible, albeit gross and juvenile, which is to say that there’s technically no reason why it couldn’t happen.

Turns out Paul Rudd is aware of said theory — and isn’t impressed by it. “It seems a little far-fetched to me,” the actor told Variety, admitting that he’d first heard it during a press junket for last year’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp.” “Let’s go try to bring Josh Brolin in here, see what he thinks about it.”

Variety did that, and Brolin answered pretty much as you’d expect him to: “That’s a purple peach if I’ve ever seen one, that’s a beautiful, purple peach,” he said of his character’s posterior.

Rudd also spoke about his experience in the Marvel Cinematic Universe more generally. “When I started off in this business, in the early 1940s, they weren’t really making a ton of superhero movies. It wasn’t a genre that was as popular then as it is now,” he said.

The actor also likened his Marvel tenure to his time on “Friends” as the massively popular sitcom neared the end of its run. “It’s the only thing that I could even compare it to a little bit, in that it’s an established group, and one that is recognized worldwide,” he said. “I have had the same feeling of showing up a little bit late and just not wanting to get in the way and looking around in a mild state of shock.”

“Endgame” finally opened in theaters yesterday, and has already broken several box-office records — a trend that’s expected to continue in the weeks and months to come.

