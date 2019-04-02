‘Avengers: Endgame’ Breaks Ticket Sale Record in Six Hours, Fandango ‘Has Never Seen Anything Like This’

Rumor has it "Endgame" could open to $800 million or more worldwide on opening weekend.

Just how much money is “Avengers: Endgame” going to make on opening weekend? While we’re still a few weeks away from finding out the answer, the movie is already breaking records as Fandango has announced “Endgame” has already sold more tickets on its first day than any other film in the company’s history. Making matters more impressive is that tickets for “Endgame” went on sale this morning, which means the movie managed to become the biggest first day ticket seller in just its first six hours of availability.

Related Tom Holland Did Not Get 'Avengers: Endgame' Script Because He Can't 'Keep His Mouth Shut'

As 'Avengers: Endgame' Tickets Go on Sale, New Footage Spoils Tony Stark-Steve Rogers Reunion — Watch

'Avengers: Endgame' Clocks in at 182 Minutes, Marvel's Longest Runtime

“Endgame” took the top spot from “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” “Infinity War” is now the fifth biggest first day seller following “Force Awakens,” “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.” All of those movies aside from “Rogue One” opened above $220 million, so that benchmark is more or less a no-brainer for “Endgame.”

The latest MCU release is now gunning for the opening weekend box office record. “Avengers: Infinity War” currently holds the U.S. record with $257 million. Considering that film’s epic cliffhanger, most box office pundits are expecting “Endgame” to open closer to or above $300 million in the U.S. Some experts say the film could soar above $800 million worldwide over its first three days of release. The one roadblock “Endgame” will have to overcome is its three hour runtime, which will limit the amount of screenings the film can have each day. Expect theaters to be playing the film around the clock on opening weekend.

Fandango’s managing editor Erik Davis called the “Endgame” ticket sale record a “groundbreaking and historic accomplishment.” Writing on Twitter, Davis said, “I hesitate to call ‘Avengers: Endgame’ the most anticipated movie of all time, but in all honesty the numbers this one is putting up are extraordinary. I have been doing this for a good while — you all know this — and I have never seen anything like this before.”

Disney is opening “Avengers: Endgame” in theaters nationwide April 26.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.