‘Avengers: Endgame’ Shatters China Ticket Sale Record, Outsells ‘Infinity War’ First Week in 3 Hours

"Endgame" sold one million tickets in its first six hours of availability, a feat no other film has pulled off in the Middle Kingdom.

“Avengers: Endgame” has already set ticket sale records in the U.S., and now it’s doing the same in China. According to the Maoyan Box Office System (per Deadline), “Endgame” sold one million tickets in China in its first six hours of availability. Tickets for the Marvel blockbuster went on sale Friday, April 12 local time. No film in China has ever reached one million advance tickets sold in six hours.

The statistics only get crazier from there. “Avengers: Infinity War” is currently the all-time pre-sales record holder with $65 million worth of tickets sold ahead of the movie’s theatrical release. Box office experts predict “Endgame” could approach $100 million advance tickets sold, considering the upcoming movie sold more tickets in its first hour than “Infinity War” sold in its first 24 hours. Furthermore, “Endgame” outsold “Infinity War’s” first seven days of advance ticket sales in a mere three hours.

“Avengers: Endgame” is opening in China on April 24, two days before its launch in U.S. theaters. That the film will open in the world’s two biggest markets on the same weekend has led many to believe it’s a no brainer “Endgame” will break the record for the biggest worldwide opener in movie history. “Infinity War” currently holds that record with $640 million, although it achieved that without the film opening in China. “Infinity War” debuted in the Middle Kingdom with $191 million, so many believe with “Endgame” opening in both countries at once it could break the $800 million mark in its global debut.

As for its U.S. launch, “Endgame” is expected to get close to or surpass the $258 million opening of “Infinity War,” currently the biggest domestic opening in history. Given the “Infinity War” cliffhanger, in which several beloved superheroes died after Thanos succeeded in his quest to wipe out half the universe’s population, anticipation has reached astronomical levels for “Endgame.” Head over to Deadline for more about the film’s China ticket sales.

