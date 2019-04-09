‘Avengers: Endgame’ Directors Explain the Reason for Captain Marvel’s New Makeup Look

Joe Russo says each actor and their respective teams have full control over their character's makeup and hairstyling.

Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel is officially becoming an Avenger in the upcoming “Avengers: Endgame,” but the first look at the character in the Marvel blockbuster was far from a home run. Captain Marvel appeared at the end of the “Endgame” official trailer released in March, and many fans were quick to point out that Larson was sporting straighter hair and wearing a lot more makeup than she did in the “Captain Marvel” standalone film that opened last month. The character’s beautification for “Endgame” sparked backlash from fans, with many blaming directors Joe and Anthony Russo for sexing up the superhero.

The filmmakers were recently asked about the decision by /Film during the “Endgame” press junket, but they said Captain Marvel’s look was not their decision. While the Russo brothers “set the parameters in terms of what [they need],” they give the actors and their respective teams full control over makeup and hairstyling. Black Window’s ever-changing hairstyles have all been decided by Scarlett Johansson, for instance. So what led Captain Marvel to wear makeup? The answer comes down to scheduling.

“This was Brie’s first time playing the character,” Joe Russo said. “She [filmed ‘Avengers: Endgame’] before she filmed ‘Captain Marvel,’ and I think she was experimenting with what the character was. And those were the choices that she and her hair and makeup team had made.”

Joe Russo continued, “I think as she started to gain a deeper understanding of the character, especially as she approached her own movie, she started to make different choices and as an artist she should be afforded that right to make whatever choice that she wants to make.”

Larson herself said during the “Endgame” press conference that because the movie was her first time playing Captain Marvel, she had to “stumble and figure out who the character was” before even she was certain. By the time production started rolling on the “Captain Marvel” solo movie, Larson had a better grasp on how the character should look and act.

“Captain Marvel” is now playing in theaters nationwide, while “Endgame” opens on April 26.

