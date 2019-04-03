‘Avengers: Endgame’ Debuts Captain Marvel Scene at CinemaCon, Heroes Head to Space to Defeat Thanos

Box office pundits are expecting the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe title to break the opening weekend record.

If there’s one movie that’s going to singlehandedly prove the power of movie theaters in 2019, it’s going to easily be “Avengers: Endgame.” All eyes were on the Disney presentation at CinemaCon to see how the studio would roll out what is widely expected to be one of the highest grossing films of all time, and the enthusiastic reactions from the press make it clear the extended “Endgame” footage did not disappoint.

Related 'Aladdin' Footage of Will Smith's Singing Genie Divides CinemaCon: 'It Is Pure Nightmare Fuel'

Lena Waithe's 'Queen & Slim' Earns Breakout Buzz as Universal Previews Stunning First Look

'Downton Abbey' Full Trailer Reveals Royal Visit Plotline, Return of Beloved Characters

Alan Horn referred to the footage being show at CinemaCon as a “never-before-seen glimpse” of “Endgame.” The footage centered around Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) meeting for the first time, a scene that was teased at the end of the official trailer. Captain Marvel says with determination that she is going to go get Thanos, but the problem is that nobody knows where the super-villain is located. Nebula says she knows where Thanos is and says it’s a planet called “the garden.” Captain Marvel urges the Avengers to go the planet, and when asked how their attempts to defeat Thanos will be different this time she says it’s because she is there to help them. Tony Stark is not featured with the group.

The group takes off into space in the ship, the Benatar, previously used by the Guardians of the Galaxy. Captain Marvel sits in Star Lord’s seat. Rocket asks which members of the group haven’t been to space and asks for nobody to vomit on his ship. The Benatar then prepares for a space jump to head to the garden planet and take the Infinity Stones back from Thanos.

After breaking the first day ticket sale record in six hours, “Avengers: Endgame” is now gunning for the opening weekend box office record. “Avengers: Infinity War” currently holds the U.S. record with $257 million. Since “Infinity War” ended on a massive cliffhanger, box office pundits expect “Endgame” to open closer to the $300 million in the U.S. and possibly soar above $800 million worldwide over its first three days of release.

Disney is opening “Avengers: Endgame” in theaters nationwide April 26.

Just got a sweet ENDGAME clip shown. Yeah, everyone is a little pumped. #CinemaCon — Jason Guerrasio (@JasonGuerrasio) April 3, 2019

“Let’s go get that son of a bitch,” says Captain America as the team hatch a plan to get the stones back from Thanos in a new scene from #AvengersEndgame. It’s the lead-up to the moment w/ Thor telling Captain Marvel he likes her. #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/NLhtlmmtTM — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 3, 2019

Best moment from #AvengersEndgame scene is when Captain Marvel is ready to just go kill Thanos herself & Rhodey is like, “Wait, where have you been all this time anyway?”

“There are a lot of planets not as fortunate to have you guys,” she says

Note Stark is now with them here — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 3, 2019

Additional reporting by Kate Erbland

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.