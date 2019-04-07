‘Avengers: Endgame’ Press Conference Leaves Chairs Empty for Fallen Characters

And there are a lot of them.

[Editor’s note: The following article contains spoilers for “Avengers: Infinity War.”]

One imagines that few who saw “Avengers: Infinity War” believe that everyone who died at the hands (or fingers, rather) of Thanos are truly dead, but everyone involved is maintaining the illusion. The latest case in point was today’s press conference for “Avengers: Endgame,” which left a number of chairs empty for the “fallen” characters — Black Panther, Scarlet Witch, Spider-Man, Groot, Drax, Star-Lord, Doctor Strange, the Wasp, Mantis, Nick Fury, and so on and so forth.

Jon Favreau — who kicked off the Marvel Cinematic Universe by directing and appearing in 2008’s “Iron Man” — hosted the event, which began with the jokey reveal of those empty seats. “Clearly things look a little different in the post-‘Infinity War’ Marvel Cinematic Universe,” he said after the curtain dropped to reveal the cast and filmmakers flanked by Avenger-less chairs. “Post-Snap, there’s a few empty seats, so I’d like to welcome back the people that you see here onstage.”

Joining him were Danai Gurira, the Russo Brothers, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Don Cheadle, Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd, Karen Gillan, Jeremy Renner, Kevin Fiege, Robert Downey Jr., and Brie Larson, all of whom did their utmost not to reveal anything that happens in the highly anticipated film. Given its lengthy runtime — three hours and two minutes, the longest of any Marvel movie by a sizable margin — it seems safe to assume that the cast had to remain tight-lipped about even more details than usual.

Disney will release “Avengers: Endgame” on April 26.

