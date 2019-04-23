Back to IndieWire

‘Avengers: Endgame’ Rave Reactions Say Fans ‘Will Go Apeshit,’ Critics Left in Tears by MCU Epic

MCU fans better bring a box of tissues to "Endgame," as the world premiere screening left many critics and journalists in tears.

Avengers: Endgame” screened for the first time at its April 22 world premiere, and the buzz from press inside the Los Angeles Convention Center is through the roof. While the review embargo won’t be lifted until later today, numerous film reporters and writers were allowed to take to social media to share enthusiastic raves for the 22nd entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Nearly every first reaction is positive, with Fandango’s managing editor Erik Davis calling “Endgame” a “masterful epic” and Gizmodo and i09’s Germain Lussier raving the film is “staggering” and an “epic ending to the Infinity saga.”

Perhaps the best reaction came from Rotten Tomatoes editor in chief Joel Meares, who wrote, “Fans are going to go APESHIT.” Nearly every reaction mentioned “Endgame” is highly emotional and left a large number of the press in tears multiple times throughout its three-hour runtime. The movie is expected to provide a sendoff for long-running MCU superheroes Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Captain America (Chris Evans).

“Endgame” follows the events of “Avengers: Infinity War,” which ended on a giant cliffhanger as numerous superheroes were killed off following Thanos’ victory. The twist ending has turned “Endgame” into one of the most highly anticipated blockbusters ever released, with tracking suggesting it has a shot at opening to $300 million or above on opening weekend.

Disney is opening “Avengers: Endgame” in theaters nationwide April 26. Check out a rundown of the first reactions from the world premiere below.

