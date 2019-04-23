‘Avengers: Endgame’ Rave Reactions Say Fans ‘Will Go Apeshit,’ Critics Left in Tears by MCU Epic

MCU fans better bring a box of tissues to "Endgame," as the world premiere screening left many critics and journalists in tears.

“Avengers: Endgame” screened for the first time at its April 22 world premiere, and the buzz from press inside the Los Angeles Convention Center is through the roof. While the review embargo won’t be lifted until later today, numerous film reporters and writers were allowed to take to social media to share enthusiastic raves for the 22nd entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Nearly every first reaction is positive, with Fandango’s managing editor Erik Davis calling “Endgame” a “masterful epic” and Gizmodo and i09’s Germain Lussier raving the film is “staggering” and an “epic ending to the Infinity saga.”

Perhaps the best reaction came from Rotten Tomatoes editor in chief Joel Meares, who wrote, “Fans are going to go APESHIT.” Nearly every reaction mentioned “Endgame” is highly emotional and left a large number of the press in tears multiple times throughout its three-hour runtime. The movie is expected to provide a sendoff for long-running MCU superheroes Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Captain America (Chris Evans).

“Endgame” follows the events of “Avengers: Infinity War,” which ended on a giant cliffhanger as numerous superheroes were killed off following Thanos’ victory. The twist ending has turned “Endgame” into one of the most highly anticipated blockbusters ever released, with tracking suggesting it has a shot at opening to $300 million or above on opening weekend.

Disney is opening “Avengers: Endgame” in theaters nationwide April 26. Check out a rundown of the first reactions from the world premiere below.

#AvengersEndgame is a masterful epic – a true culmination of 22 films that not only concludes the story, but expands upon it. You’ll learn more about the other movies while this one unfolds. If Infinity War is the brawn, Endgame is the brains. And wow, what an ending! pic.twitter.com/94ttBUQKJ0 — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 23, 2019

#AvengersEndgame is an astonishing, amazing film. I’ve never seen anything like it. This movie is everything I wanted to be and SO much more. Amazing. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) April 23, 2019

While watching #AvengersEndgame, I laughed so loud, I clapped with so much force, and I cried so hard. The movie exceeds every expectation and is the perfect culmination of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) April 23, 2019

So I just saw #AvengersEndgame, and you guys aren’t ready for shiiiiit. All the theorizing didn’t prepare you for this. I cried a lot, I flung my hands in the air and screamed out loud. It’s incredible. #EndgamePremiereLA #Avengers #Endgame — Beatrice Verhoeven (@bverhoev) April 23, 2019

Spoiler free #AvengersEndgame thoughts: Fans are going to go APESHIT. #AvengersEndgamePremiere — Joel Meares (@joelmeares) April 23, 2019

Imagine the best possible version of #AvengersEndgame and somehow the film still surpasses all expectations. I cried 5-6 times. It’s the most emotional, most epic, MCU film. A tribute to ten years of this universe and holy shit the great fan service in this movie. Soooo good. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) April 23, 2019

I was not prepared for the range of emotions that #Endgame put me through, from utter despair to pure elation. I laughed, I cried, I wished Tony Stark was my dad. — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) April 23, 2019

There wasn’t a dry eye in the house as the credits rolled for #AvengersEndgame. — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) April 23, 2019

Wow. #AvengersEndgame is staggering. It’s surprising in ways I never saw coming and satisfying in ways I didn’t realize I needed. It’s kind of the ultimate gift to fans of the MCU. It’s very long and has a few hiccups, but is everything you’re hoping for and more. pic.twitter.com/RO97kw9fs5 — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) April 23, 2019

All I’m going to say about @Avengers #EndGame is that I am an emotional wreck and can’t stop crying — Maude Garrett (@maudegarrett) April 23, 2019

100% this. The film has far more laughs than I was expecting and some truly agonizing moments. More than anything, it has a lot of heart. Maybe more than any of its predecessors. Also, it did not feel like three hours. https://t.co/R61EGxjBi4 — Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) April 23, 2019

