‘Avengers: Endgame’ Tickets Are So Hard to Get People Are Selling Them on Ebay For Over $2,000

“Avengers: Endgame” broke the internet April 2 after tickets for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe tentpole became available online. Several movie ticket services such as Fandango, AMC Theaters, and Atom Tickets experienced server crashes due to the high volume of fans looking to get tickets for opening weekend. In just six hours, “Endgame” became the biggest first day ticket seller in Fandango’s history, besting the previous record holder “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” With hundreds of opening weekend screenings sold out, some ticket holders are taking to Ebay and selling “Endgame” tickets at unfathomable rates.

As first reported by ScreenCrush’s Matt Singer, multiple opening weekend tickets for “Avengers: Endgame” are selling for thousands of dollars on Ebay. One user is selling four tickets for one of the first Thursday evening screenings of the film in Skokie, Illinois for $4,000, which averages to $1,250 a ticket. That price is nothing compared to the two tickets being sold for a Saturday April 28 screening in New York City at $4,999. That whopping price makes each ticket worth $2,499. While those prices are on the high end of the spectrum, many tickets are being sold for anywhere between $100 to $300 dollars.

The “Endgame” ticketing frenzy proves just how anticipated the MCU tentpole is following the massive cliffhanger of “Avengers: Infinity War.” Fandango managing editor Erik Davis revealed on social media that demand for opening weekend tickets was higher than he’s ever seen before. David called the turnout a “groundbreaking and historic accomplishment.”

“I hesitate to call ‘Avengers: Endgame’ the most anticipated movie of all time, but in all honesty the numbers this one is putting up are extraordinary,” Davis wrote. “I have been doing this for a good while — you all know this — and I have never seen anything like this before.”

Disney is opening “Avengers: Endgame” in theaters nationwide April 26.

