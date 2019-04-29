Woman Hospitalized After ‘Avengers: Endgame’ For Hyperventilating, Which Is Quite Understandable

"Endgame" leaped right into the record books with a massive $1.2 billion worldwide opening.

“Avengers: Endgame” broke nearly every record at the box office this weekend with its massive $350 million domestic opening and $1.2 billion worldwide debut, and it’s the kind of movie that is giving fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe a roller coaster of emotions. China News (via Consequence of Sound) reports one local moviegoer was briefly hospitalized after an “Endgame” screening because she was sobbing uncontrollably. The women checked into the ER after feeling short of breath and saying her hands and feet went numb. Doctors said the woman suffered from hyperventilation and gave her oxygen to recover.

While the majority of viewers who watched “Endgame” this weekend did not go to the hospital, many can relate to feeling heartbroken over the events of the movie. The “Endgame” finale features one particular death that rattles the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, while another popular superhero hangs up his armor and says goodbye to the franchise. As promised, “Endgame” has forever changed the MCU and that’s leaving some fans especially shattered.

As previously reported over the weekend, a group of MCU fans in Hong Kong beat up a man outside a local theater after he began loudly revealing plot details just after seeing the highly anticipated superhero drama. A photo of the incident circulated on social media, showing the man sitting on the ground after his apparent confrontation. The man’s injuries did not appear to be serious. Elsewhere, NFL athlete Lesean McCoy took it upon himself to reveal a major detail to his 730,000 Twitter followers on the film’s opening day of April 26. Social media erupted over McCoy’s spoiler. The athlete misspelled a character’s name in the tweet, which allowed the spoiler to get past any censors MCU fans might have set on their web browsers.

“Avengers: Endgame” had no problem shattering box office records despite its three-hour runtime. The film led many theaters across North America to remain open nonstop throughout opening weekend, with nearly 8,000 showtimes sold out before the film opened. With $1.2 billion already in the bank after its opening, “Endgame” has a serious shot at dethroning Avatar ($2.7 billion) to become the highest grossing movie ever released worldwide.

