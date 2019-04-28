Barry Jenkins Really Liked ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ Especially Brie Larson and Mark Ruffalo

If Beale Street could talk, it would probably say something about Marvel.

Like approximately a billion other people, Barry Jenkins went to see “Avengers: Endgame” this week. And, like many of those moviegoers, the “Moonlight” and “If Beale Street Could Talk” director was impressed by what he saw. “A couple thangs about a couple thangs — BRIE LARSON kicked so much ass and served about fifty’leven looks in #AvengersEndgame and I was here for Every. Damn. One of ‘em👌🏿 …especially new’do’ Captain Marvel,” Jenkins tweeted before turning his attention to the directors.

“Also, the Russo Bros are so fundamentally sound in the way they communicate spatial relationships between characters during set-pieces,” Jenkins said in praise. “It’s what truly separates their work on this scale from most others’. It’s truly jaw-dropping how grounded the audience is at all time[s].”

The Russo Brothers also directed last year’s “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” and “Captain America: Civil War.” Prior to that, they were best known for their work on TV series like “Arrested Development” and “Community.”

Jenkins was also impressed by the film’s sonic qualities. “And another thing: the sound design & mixing on #AvengersEndgame is EXTRAORDINARY,” he wrote. “The theatre I saw this film in tonight was… lacking to say the least and still, the detail on those tracks was noteworthy, nuanced and enthralling. One of your 5 nominees in both categories 👌🏿”

Jenkins often praises the work of other filmmakers online, previously revealing himself to be a fan of Agnès Varda, Claire Denis, and Paul Thomas Anderson, among many others.

Last but not least, he also highlighted the Incredible Hulk: “Last thing: Mark Ruffalo is a TREMENDOUS FUCKING ACTOR. Full stop. Wonderful voice-work here; the computer whizzes do what they do & augment the expressions but what he does with his VOICE is some of the absolute finest work. My endless respect to that cat.”

