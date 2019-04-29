‘Big Little Lies’: New Season 2 Photos Tease Meryl Streep’s Debut

The show returns for a second season on June 9.

As teased in these photos, “Big Little Lies” looks likely to deliver more of the same when it returns for a second season — and that’s not a bad thing, given how engrossing the first season of the star-studded drama proved to be.

The new episodes, directed by “American Honey” director Andrea Arnold, will follow up on the events which led to a violent death, and the subsequent “new lies” (as promised in the poster below) that have been told as a result.

Below are photos from the new season, beginning with a reminder that Season 2 adds Meryl Streep to the cast as the grieving mother of Perry (Alexander Skarsgard):

HBO

Her grief hasn’t kept her from picking out statement scarves, however. Meanwhile, Laura Dern is back as Renata, and it looks like she has plenty to say.

HBO

Celeste (Nicole Kidman), meanwhile, has plenty to keep to herself.

HBO

Fortunately, Madeline (Reese Witherspoon) is there to provide hugs.

Related 'Game of Thrones': Melisandre's 'Green Eyes' Prophecy Sparks Theory About Who Arya Kills Next

Lyanna Mormont Speaks: 'Game of Thrones' Favorite Bella Ramsey on Heroic Battle of Winterfell Scene

HBO

Of all of the show’s characters, the one with the most to lose this season is Bonnie (Zoe Kravitz) so hopefully her role is expanded in the new season.

HBO

And finally, here’s this season’s biggest twist — Jane (Shailene Woodley) got bangs.

HBO

“Big Little Lies” returns to HBO on June 9. Check out the latest trailer and poster below.

HBO

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.