‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 Teaser: Meryl Streep Wants the Truth, Not That She’ll Get It

The lies are back, baby, and they’re bigger and littler than ever. HBO has dropped the teaser for “Big Little Lies,” the show so nice they made it twice despite it originally being intended as a miniseries. Also of note is the official reveal of the premiere date, which is just around the corner. Watch the teaser below.

In the preview’s opening moments, a surfer on the beach queries Shailene Woodley: “You’re one of the Monterey Five, right?” Relaying the incident to the rest of her gang — Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, and Laura Dern — she says it’s “like we all have scarlet letters on our backs” after the incidents of the first season, which saw the death of a character who, let’s be real, totally had it coming. Zoë Kravitz isn’t feeling too great about things, either: “It’s gonna get us, it’s gonna get us all,” she tells Witherspoon. Asked what she’s referring to, she responds, “The lie.”

The teaser also gives us our first real look at Meryl Streep’s character. “My son is dead,” she announces. “I want to know what happened that night. I’m very tempted to ask you, but I don’t think I would get the truth, would I?” Your intuitions are probably right on the money with that one, Meryl.

The first season of “Big Little Lies” won multiple Emmys, Golden Globes, and Screen Actors Guild Awards, with Kidman in particular earning laurels for her performance.

Andrea Arnold directs the second season, taking over for Jean-Marc Vallée, who won an Emmy for his work on season one. She has thrice won the Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival — for “Red Road,” “Fish Tank,” and “American Honey” — as well as an Academy Award for her 2005 short film “Wasp.”

“Big Little Lies” returns to HBO on June 9.

