Bond 25 Confirms Rami Malek and Full Cast, Phoebe Waller-Bridge Writing, and Jamaica Setting

"True Detective" and "Maniac" director Cary Fukunaga will be behind the camera for the latest 007 outing.

Daniel Craig is returning as 007 in the still-untitled Bond 25. Producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli teased the film and announced the full cast during a live event from Jamaica, which is now confirmed to be a setting in the film. Craig has starred as Bond since the 2006 entry “Casino Royale,” reprising the character in sequels “Quantum of Solace,” “Skyfall,” and “Spectre.” Craig will walk away from the role following the upcoming film.

Broccoli said of the film’s plot, “Bond is not on active service when the film starts. He is enjoying himself in Jamaica. We consider Jamaica Bond’s spiritual home. He starts his journey here.” Fukunaga said he has already shot parts of the film in Norway and will resume shooting in Jamaica in the weeks ahead before returning to London’s famous Pinewood studios. Jamaica is significant as it’s where Ian Fleming wrote his Bond novels and it’s where the entire franchise kicked off in the 1962 entry “Dr. No.”

Bond 25 is being directed by Cary Fukunaga, best known as the Emmy winner behind “True Detective” Season 1. Fukunaga’s credits also include Netflix’s “Maniac” and “Beasts of No Nation,” plus “Sin Nombre” and “Jane Eyre.” The director boarded Bond 25 following the departure of Danny Boyle, who left the project over creative differences. Boyle’s movie was being written by his “Trainspotting” collaborator John Hodge. The script has gone through different hands, most recently being punched up by Scott Z. Burns and “Fleabag” and “Killing Eve” creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

“Daniel is my favorite Bond,” added Fukunaga. “I want to continue that. I want to make sure this run of films has a fantastic next chapter. Keep upping the ante so whoever is next has a tougher job.”

In addition to Craig, Bond 25 will see the return of franchise players Naomi Harris, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Jeffrey Wright, Rory Kinnear, and Lea Seydoux. Rami Malek has been in conversations to join the film for a couple months and now his casting his confirmed. He joins newcomers Billy Magnussen, Ana De Armas, and Lashana Lynch. The role will be Malek’s first high profile gig since winning the Best Actor Oscar for “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

MGM will open Bond 25 in theaters nationwide April 8, 2020.

