Bradley Cooper Turns Down ‘Star Is Born’ Tour Idea, But Has Great Plan for a Lady Gaga Reunion

Ever since Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga triumphed at the Oscars with their live rendition of “Shallow,” fans of both performers and their blockbuster romance “A Star Is Born” have wondered if the duo might ever team up and hit the road for a live show. Cooper performed “Shallow” once before with Gaga at her Las Vegas residency, so it wasn’t entirely out of the question to think he might agree to some more live shows. Pairing Cooper and Gaga would certainly result in sellouts. Unfortunately, Cooper isn’t pursuing a side career as a touring music artist.

During an appearance on “Ellen,” Cooper shut down the “A Star Is Born” live tour idea while offering up an alternative option that sounds incredibly exciting. “What I thought would be a cool thing to do, maybe one night, is a live reading of the movie, of the script, and sing all the songs as you’re reading the script,” Cooper revealed. “Like, at the Hollywood Bowl or something. That would be cool, right? Yeah.”

Cooper also spoke a bit more about his Oscar night performance, which he also directed for the live telecast. The live performance of “Shallow” was one of the highlights of this year’s Oscars show and is already considered by many to be one of the best moments in Academy Awards history.

“I actually wasn’t nervous ‘cause I worked so hard. I just worked really hard, and Lady Gaga is so supportive,” Cooper said. “But it was terrifying, absolutely, yeah. ‘Cause I’m not a singer and I didn’t sing before this movie, so it was really crazy. But it just shows if you do work really hard and you’re with supportive people, you can do things that you never dreamed possible.”

“Shallow” won the Oscar for Best Original Song, while the film as a whole earned nominations for Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, and more. Cooper has yet to reveal what he’ll direct next. The actor reprises his voice role of Rocket Raccoon in the upcoming Marvel blockbuster “Avengers: Infinity War,” in theaters nationwide April 26.

