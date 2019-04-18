2019 Cannes Film Festival Lineup: Terrence Malick, Xavier Dolan, Almodóvar Compete for Palme d’Or

Cannes is celebrating its 72nd year in 2019 beginning May 14.

The 2019 Cannes Film Festival has announced the majority of its official lineup, including films set to debut in sections such as Competition, Un Certain Regard, Out of Competition, Special Screenings, and Midnight Screenings. The lineup was announced this morning during a press conference. One thing to note is that additions to the lineup will most likely happen in the coming days. The lineup being announced this morning is the majority of the 2019 slate.

One film already confirmed for the festival is Jim Jarmusch’s “The Dead Don’t Die,” which has been selected to open Cannes 2019 on May 14. The movie is a zombie comedy starring Adam Driver, Bill Murray, and Chloe Sevigny as police officers who must protect their small town from the undead. “The Dead Don’t Die” will be in competition at Cannes, bringing Jarmusch back to the Palme d’Or race after “Paterson” in 2016. Other Jarmusch efforts that have competed for the Palme at Cannes include “Only Lovers Left Alive,” “Broken Flowers” (winner of the Grand Jury Prize), “Dead Man,” and “Mystery Train.” Jarmusch’s short film “Coffee and Cigarettes” won the Best Short Film prize at Cannes in 1993.

This year’s Cannes competition jury will be led by “Birdman” and “The Revenant” Oscar winner Alejandro G. Iñárritu. The filmmaker won the Best Director prize at Cannes for “Babel” in 2006 and returned to the competition lineup in 2010 with the drama “Biutiful,” which won star Javier Bardem the Best Actor prize. The rest of Iñárritu’s jury will be announced at a later date.

The 2019 Cannes Film Festival begins May 14 and runs through May 25. Refresh the page for the most updated list below.

Opening Night Film

“The Dead Don’t Die,” Jim Jarmusch (also in Competition)

Competition

“Pain and Glory,” Pedro Almodovar

“The Traitor,” Marco Bellocchio

“The Wild Goose Lake,” Diao Yinan

“Parasite,” Bong Joon-ho

“Young Ahmed,” Jean-Pierre Dardenne & Luc Dardenne

“Oh Mercy!,” Arnaud Desplechin

“Atlantique,” Mati Diop

“Matthias and Maxime,” Xavier Dolan

“Little Joe,” Jessica Hausner

“Sorry We Missed You,” Ken Loach

“Les Miserables,” Ladj Ly

“A Hidden Life,” Terrence Malick

“Bacurau,” Kleber Mendonça Filho & Juliano Dornelles

“The Whistlers,” Corneliu Porumboiu

“Frankie,” Ira Sachs

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” Céline Sciamma

“It Must Be Heaven,” Elia Suleiman

“Sibyl,” Justine Triet

Un Certain Regard

“Invisible Life,” Karim Aïnouz

“Beanpole,” Kantemir Balagov

“The Swallows of Kabul,” Zabou Breitman & Eléa Gobé Mévellec

“A Brother’s Life,” Monia Chokri

“The Climb,” Michael Covino

“Joan of Arc,” Bruno Dumont

“A Sun That Never Sets,” Olivier Laxe

“Room 212,” Christophe Honoré

“Port Authority,” Danielle Lessovitz

“Papicha,” Mounia Meddour

“Adam,” Maryam Touzani

“Zhuo Ren Mi Mi,” Midi Z

“Liberte,” Albert Serra

“Bull,” Annie Silverstein

“Summer of Changsha,” Zu Feng

“Evge,” Nariman Aliev

Out of Competition

“The Best Years of Life,” Claude Lelouch

“Rocketman,” Dexter Fletcher

“Too Old to Die Young” (2 Episodes), Nicolas Winding Refn

“Diego Maradona,” Asif Kapadia

“Belle Epoque,” Nicolas Bedos

Special Screenings

“Share,” Pippa Bianco

“For Sama,” Waad Al Kateab & Edward Watts

“Family Romance, LLC,” Werner Herzog

“Tommaso,” Abel Ferrara

“To Be Alive and Know It,” Alain Cavalier

“Que Sea Ley,” Juan Solanas

Midnight Screenings

“The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil,” Lee Won-Tae

