2019 Cannes Critics’ Week Lineup Revealed, Including Jesse Eisenberg in ‘Vivarium’

The 2019 Cannes Critics’ Week lineup as been announced, revealing the seven features and 10 short films that will compete in the prestigious sidebar to the Cannes Film Festival. Critics’ Week is celebrating its 58th year in 2019. “Embrace of the Serpent” filmmaker and “Birds of Passage” co-director Ciro Guerra is serving as the president of the Critics’ Week jury.

This year’s Critics’ Week competition includes the world premiere of “Vivarium,” a science-fiction thriller from Irish filmmaker Lorcan Finnegan (“Without a Name”). The movie stars Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots as a young couple who move into a new housing development, only to discover the place is far more surreal than anticipated. “Vivarium” is Finnegan’s second feature. Critics’ Week screens directorial debuts and second features, with first-time films eligible for the Camera d’Or honor. A special screening of “Litigante” from director Franco Lolli will open Critics’ Week.

The 2019 Cannes Critics’ Week runs May 15 – 23. Check out the full lineup below.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS, FEATURES

“Litigante,” dir: Franco Lolli (Opening Film)

“Heroes Don’t Die,” dir: Aude Léa Rapin

“Tu Mérites Un Amour,” dir: Hafsia Herzi

“Dwelling In The Fuchun Mountains,” dir: Gu Xiaogang (Closing Film)

SPECIAL SCREENINGS, SHORT FILMS

“Demonic,” dir: Pia Borg

“Naptha,” dir: Moin Hussain

“Please Speak Continuously And Describe Your Experience As They Come To You,” dir: Brandon Cronenberg

“Invisible Hero,” dir: Cristèle Alves Meira

“Tenzo,” dir: Katsuya Tomita

COMPETITION, FEATURES

“About Lelia,” dir: Amin Sidi-Boumédiène

“Land Of Ashes,” dir: Sofía Quirós Ubeda

“A White, White Day,” dir: Hlynur Pálmason

“I Lost My Body,” dir: Jérémy Clapin

“Our Mothers,” dir: César Diaz

“The Unknown Saint,” dir: Alaa Eddine Aljem

“Vivarium,” dir: Lorcan Finnegan

COMPETITION, SHORT FILMS

“Party Day,” dir: Sofia Bost

“The Trap,” dir: Nada Riyadh

“Ikki Illa Meint,” dir: Andrias Høgenni

“Journey Through A Body,” dir: Camille Degeye

“Community Gardens,” dir: Vytautas Katkus

“Lucia En El Limbo,” dir: Valentina Maurel

“The Manila Lover,” dir: Johanna Pyykko

“Tuesday From 8 To 6,” dir: Cecilia de Arce

“She Runs,” dir: Qiu Yang

“The Last Trip To The Seaside,” dir: Adi Voicu

