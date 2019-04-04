Cannes Directors’ Fortnight 2019 to Open With ‘Deerskin,’ Starring Jean Dujardin

French filmmaker Quentin Dupieux will kick off Directors' Fortnight this year with his seventh feature film.

While the official lineup for the 2019 Cannes Film Festival won’t arrive until after this month, Directors’ Fortnight has announced Quentin Dupieux will bring his seventh feature film “Deerskin” to the prestigious sidebar competition as the opening night selection. “Deerskin,” starring “The Artist” Oscar winner Jean Dujardin and French favorite Adèle Haenel, will world premiere May 15, ahead of the film’s June 19 theatrical release in France.

“Deerskin” is a thriller starring Dujardin as a man who is forced into a life of crime after becoming obsessed with buying a new jacket and losing all of his savings in his attempts to own it. Dujardin has a rich history at the Cannes Film Festival, having won Best Actor at the festival in 2011 for “The Artist.” “Deerskin” will be Dujardin’s first leading role at Cannes since “The Artist” dominated eight years ago.

Dupieux is no stranger to Cannes either, having premiered his third feature film “Rubber” at Critics’ Week in 2010. The director’s other films include “Nonfilm,” “Steak,” “Wrong,” “Reality,” and “Keep an Eye Out.” Dupieux is also a film editor and composer of electronic music, known internationally as Mr. Oizo. He worked early in his career with Michel Gondry on music videos and commercials.

The 2019 Cannes Film Festival runs May 14-25. Directors’ Fortnight kicks off May 15. Last year’s big winner at the sidebar was Gaspar Noe’s “Climax.”

