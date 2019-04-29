Cannes Jury Announced: Elle Fanning, Yorgos Lanthimos, Kelly Reichardt Join Iñárritu

The Oscar-winning director of "Birdman" and "The Revenant" was announced as Jury President several weeks ago.

Alejandro Gonzalez Iñárritu just got jury duty. The “Birdman” and “The Revenant” director has been named president of this year’s jury at Cannes, and he isn’t alone: Elle Fanning, Maimouna N’Diaye, Kelly Reichardt, Enki Bilal, Alice Rohrwacher, Robin Campillo, Yorgos Lanthimos, and Paweł Pawlikowski are all joining him.

“The Cannes’ Jury is invited to see films directed by the greatest filmmakers of our time — which is the case again this year,” said Pierre Lescure and Thierry Frémaux in a statement. “Every one of the directors being part of the competition also has to know they will be considered by strong artists — which is also the case!”

Iñárritu most recently directed “The Revenant,” for which he won his second Academy Award for Best Director in as many years — an extremely rare feat. He’s also no stranger to Cannes, having premiered “Amores perros,” “Babel” (for which he won the festival’s Best Director award), and “Biutiful” there.

Among the most anticipated titles at this year’s edition of the festival are Jim Jarmusch’s “The Dead Don’t Die,” Terrence Malick’s “A Hidden Life,” Jessica Hausner’s “Little Joe,” Ira Sachs’ “Frankie,” Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite,” and Kleber Mendonça Filho & Juliano Dornelles’ “Bacurau.”

One film that hasn’t been announced is Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” which is said to have a spot waiting for it if Tarantino finishes on time. “You know how Quentin works, and how he is very close to his own work, how he respects the audience, how he respects the people he works with, and the film in general,” Fremaux told IndieWire of the wait to see if the movie will premiere at Cannes or not. “It’s a really big race at this point. I know, I went there. I saw part of the film. I went to his place where he is finishing the film, and I know how he is really, really seeing that challenge to be finished on time. I know he does want to be at Cannes.”

Cannes begins on May 14 and ends on May 25, when the jury will reveal its prizes.

