Chadwick Boseman Shuts Down All ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Questions by Telling Press ‘I’m Dead’

The "Black Panther" actor has gone viral after refusing to speak with a reporter about the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe tentpole.

3 hours ago

Chadwick BosemanThe State of the Industry: Past, Present and Future, STX films, CinemaCon, Las Vegas, USA - 02 Apr 2019

Chadwick Boseman

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Avengers: Endgame” directors Joe and Anthony Russo may be concerned about Tom Holland giving away spoilers, but the filmmaking duo have nothing to worry about when it comes to Chadwick Boseman. The actor’s superhero Black Panther was one of several characters killed off in the final moments of “Avengers: Infinity War,” and while many expect to see Black Panther resurrected by the end of the upcoming “Endgame,” Boseman isn’t giving any clues away.

During a recent red carpet appearance to promote his upcoming thriller “21 Bridges,” Boseman was pressured by one reporter to talk about “Endgame” and his involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Oscar-winning “Black Panther” is getting a sequel, which all but confirms the character will be seen alive by the end of “Endgame,” but Boseman refused to break and answer MCU questions, repeatedly telling the journalist, “I’m dead.” The exchange went as follows:

Interviewer: People are ready to see this movie [“Avengers: Endgame”].

Chadwick Boseman: Of course.

Interviewer: They’re buying the tickets, it’s nuts. How does that feel to know people love this film so much?

Chadwick Boseman: It’s great, but I’m dead. So I can’t answer any questions about that.

Interviewer: OK, so you don’t want to give us a spoiler or anything like that.

Chadwick Boseman: I’m dead.

Interviewer: How about “Black Panther 2,” anything you can tell us?

Chadwick Boseman: I’m dead.

Interviewer: We’re not ready for you to be dead, Chadwick!

Chadwick Boseman: But I am. I’m dead.

Boseman’s response quickly went viral on social media. The video of Boseman saying “I’m dead” has earned over 15 million views and counting in just a couple of days. Boseman and the other actors in the MCU whose characters “died” at the end of “Infinity War” have not been included on Disney’s “Endgame” press tour. At the movie’s April 7 press junket, several seats onstage were purposefully kept open in memory of the departed MCU superheroes.

“Avengers: Endgame” opens in theaters nationwide April 26.

Film


