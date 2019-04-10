‘Chambers’ Trailer: A Heart Transplant Goes Horribly Wrong in Netflix Horror Series

Uma Thurman and Tony Goldwyn star in the new show, out on Netflix later this month.

Yes, the new Netflix series “Chambers” centers on Sasha, a young woman (Sivan Alyra Rose) who begins to see visions of another existence after she receives a life-changing heart transplant. (“It’s just so weird that someone had to die in order for me to live,” she says.) Uma Thurman co-stars as the mother of the dead teenager whose heart was donated and whose memories seem to be seeping into the present.

But let’s talk about one particularly horrifying shot in this trailer that Netflix put out on Wednesday. The image of Tony Goldwyn, playing a grieving father, heavy breathing in some sort of minimalist interior decor nightmare is an indication that this show is not messing around. (The multiple images of young teenage girls bleeding from their mouths might be another.)

To paraphrase the great American poet Joey Tribbiani, these people appear to be having some issues with their full-sized aortic pumps. Sure, everyone processes loss in different ways, but this hints that not everyone is going to handle such new developments in a clear-eyed, level-headed way. Things especially don’t look good for that poor innocent rat, who just wanted a little nibble on a hotdog and ended up short a tail in the process. The main lesson is that none of the characters on this show should be anywhere close to a knife.

“Chambers” comes from first-time showrunner Leah Rachel, who wrote the series’ pilot, with “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” director Alfonso Gomez-Rejon behind the camera for the first of 10 episodes in the debut season. In addition to Thurman and Goldwyn, the show’s ensemble includes Marcus LaVoi, Lilliya Reid, Nicholas Galitzine, Kyanna Simone Simpson, Lilli Kay, Sarah Mezzanotte, and Griffin Powell-Arcand.

“Chambers” premieres April 26 on Netflix. Watch the full trailer (including some seemingly doomed checkered Vans) below:

