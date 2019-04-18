‘Child’s Play’ Official Trailer: Mark Hamill Voices Chucky and Brings the Terror

The world's deadliest doll comes for Aubrey Plaza and Brian Tyree Henry in this summer's horror reboot.

When he’s not playing his iconic role of Luke Skywalker in the “Star Wars” movies, Mark Hamill can often be found doing voice work. The actor has built an acclaimed career out of voicing the Joker on “Batman: The Animated Series” and in various video games, and now Hamill is set to give his voice to the world’s deadliest doll, Chucky. Orion Pictures is rebooting the “Child’s Play” franchise this summer with the backing of producers Seth Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg, both of whom were behind the blockbuster “It” remake in 2017.

“Child’s Play” stars newcomer Gabriel Bateman as Andy Barclay, a young boy who comes into the possession of a murderous doll. Aubrey Plaza stars as Andy’s mother, while “Atlanta” favorite Brian Tyree Henry plays the local detective investigating all of the recent murders. The new film is the first “Child’s Play” movie to be made without the involvement of series creator Don Mancini.

“We feel incredibly lucky to have an icon creating a new take on an iconic character,” Katzenberg said last month about casting Hamill as the killer doll. “Mark is a gifted actor and celebrated vocal performer, and he’s approached this challenge with incredible energy and commitment.”

The new “Child’s Play” is being billed as a “contemporary re-imagining of the 1988 horror classic.” The movie is one of several high profile horror movies set to debut in theaters this summer movie season; other titles include “Midsommar,” “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark,” “Ma,” and the return to the “Conjuring” universe in “Annabelle Comes Home.” Both Grahame-Smith and Katzenberg will return to the “It” franchise later this year with the September release of “Chapter Two,” starring Jessica Chastain and James McAvoy.

“Child’s Play” will open in theaters nationwide June 21. Watch the official trailer for the film in the video below.

