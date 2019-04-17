Chris Hemsworth Says ‘Avengers’ Cast Pissed Off Joss Whedon by Laughing During Takes

Whedon directed the original "Avengers" cast in two Marvel Cinematic Universe tentpoles.

Joss Whedon has been vocal about how exhausting it was directing two massive tentpoles for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (he said “Avengers: Age of Ultron” left him broken), but it turns out in some cases his cast of superheroes didn’t make things easier on him. Speaking to MTV during a recent interview promoting the upcoming “Avengers: Endgame,” Chris Hemsworth remembered the original “Avengers” cast members making Whedon angry on set by cracking each other up and ruining takes. The six original actors include Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Jeremy Renner, and Scarlett Johansson.

“I think it was on ‘Avengers’ or [‘Age of Ultron’] where it was the original six trying to get…we had one line each in the scene, pretty simple thing, and we just couldn’t get it together,” Hemsworth said. “We just kept cracking up and laughing. And then Joss Whedon, who was directing, was just exhausted and was just getting angrier and angrier. But the angrier he got, the funnier it got.”

Hemsworth added, “It was like being back in high school. It was one of those moments where you’re like, nothing’s changed. No matter what age you’re at or what point of life, there’s that inherent quality to when you’re not supposed to laugh, you laugh even more.”

Several years later, the original six Avengers are still alive following Thanos’ universe-destroying snap at the end of “Avengers: Infinity War.” Director Joe Russo has said “there is a reason” the original superheroes survived the snap, further sparking theories about the events that will go down in “Endgame.” As for the cast itself, it’s not a surprise to hear they can’t keep it together on camera given how much they riff off each other and laugh during press appearances.

“Avengers: Endgame” is opening in theaters nationwide April 26 from Disney.

