Damien Chazelle’s Netflix Series ‘The Eddy’ Casts André Holland and Reveals New Plot Details

Chazelle is returning to his "La La Land" musical roots after the space drama "First Man."

Damien Chazelle’s Netflix series “The Eddy” is coming more into focus now that André Holland has been cast in the leading role. The project marks Chazelle’s first foray into television and finds the director back in “La La Land” musical mode following his Neil Armstrong space biopic “First Man.” Netflix picked up the series in September 2017, saying the Paris-set story would center on “a club, its owner, the house band, and the chaotic city that surrounds them.” Holland’s casting has revealed a more specific narrative.

“The Eddy” will tell the story of Elliot Udo, a celebrated jazz pianist from New York City who now resides in Paris and owns a failing jazz club. Holland is starring as Elliot, who is described as “emotionally stunted” and “hiding from everyone.” Elliot is having an on-and-off-again relationship with the lead singer of his club’s house band. The story kicks in when Elliot’s 15-year-old daughter shows up to the club suddenly, forcing the pianist to overcome his weaknesses and learn to grow up.

As previously reported, “The Eddy” is being written by “This is England” screenwriter and BAFTA winner Jack Thorne. The writer is also known for working with J.K. Rowling on “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.” The series will be shot in France and feature dialogue in French, English, and Arabic. Chazelle is directing the first two episodes of the series. Six-time Grammy Award-winner Glen Ballard is composing original music for the show’s house band.

“The Eddy” is the latest high-profile gig for André Holland, who broke out as a series regular on Steven Soderbergh’s Cinemax medical drama “The Knick.” “The Eddy” will bring Holland back to Netflix following the critical acclaim he received earlier this year as the star of Soderbergh’s sports drama “High Flying Bird.” The project follows “Whiplash” and “La La Land” as being another jazz-centric Chazelle project.

Production on “The Eddy” will begin later this year.

