‘Dark’ First Trailer: Season 2 Takes German Netflix Series Further Down the Rabbit Hole

The twisty sci-fi import looks to be adding to its list of unanswered questions going into its sophomore season.

For anyone who hasn’t yet caught up with the first season of “Dark,” Netflix’s German-language original series, it’s almost pointless to try to give a few sentences of plot summary here. If the teaser trailer below that the streaming service provided to accompany its release date announcement seems like a cacophony of multiple timelines and doomed family members and meticulously crafted evidence walls, that’s the world that Jonas (Louis Hofmann) finds himself plunged into by the first season’s end.

Now, series co-creators Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese have returned with another season of dense plotting, eerie interpersonal relationships, and a main character mainly trying to figure out how he ended up where (and when) he ended up. Dealing with threats that span generations, Jonas must unravel the history behind how tragic love stories and long-running feuds helped to create a world where a nuclear power plant holds the key to preventing full-scale destruction.

As with the first batch of episodes, it appears the title of the series will continue to take on multiple meanings. Plenty of interiors lit by lamps and century-old lightbulb filaments, but also a disturbing number of bodies hanging from tree branches and roof crossbeams. (“Apocalypse” and “brightness” apparently are not designed to go hand in hand.)

When IndieWire spoke to bo Odar and Friese following the release of the first season, they explained that their philosophy for Season 2 was to fill out the series’ complex family trees without merely rehashing the events that viewers had already seen.

“We’ve done our thinking, and the second season would put more light on other people in the character structures we haven’t been through that much, while not losing some of the ones that you kind of came closer to. But also introducing new ones, while maybe killing some other ones. We actually have a lot of ideas where to take it,” Friese said at the time.

For more of what the upcoming season has in store, watch the trailer for the new season (complete with an unsettling number of hazmat suits) below:

“Dark” Season 2 premieres June 21 on Netflix.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.