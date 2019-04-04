‘Domino’ Trailer: Brian De Palma Is Back With Another Violent Offering

And he's brought Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Guy Pearce, and Carice van Houten with him.

Saban Films has unveiled the trailer for “Domino,” Brian De Palma’s first film since 2012’s “Passion.” Starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Carice van Houten — whom you might know as Jaime Lannister and Melisandre from “Game of Thrones,” respectively — it looks to be another stylized offering from the master behind “Carrie,” “Scarface,” and “Dressed to Kill.” Watch the trailer below.

Related 'Wild Rose' Trailer: A Star Is Born in This Tale of a Scottish Country Singer

'Dark Side of the Ring' Trailer: Viceland Exposes Pro Wrestling's Secrets

'The Spy Behind Home Plate' Trailer: Mo Berg Gets His Due in Documentary

Here’s the synopsis: “In a world wracked by terror and suspicion, Copenhagen police officer Christian (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) seeks justice for his partner’s murder by an ISIS member named Imran. On the hunt for the killer, Christian and a fellow cop are unwittingly caught in a cat and mouse chase with a duplicitous CIA agent (Guy Pearce) who is using Imran as a pawn to trap other ISIS members. Soon Christian is racing against the clock — not only seeking revenge, but to save his own life.”

“Domino” appears to be skipping the festival circuit entirely, which is unusual for De Palma — his last three films all premiered at Venice, whereas “Femme Fatale” screened at Cannes; not since 2000’s big-budget “Mission to Mars” has one of his movies arrived in theaters with no prior fanfare. De Palma’s recent output isn’t as beloved as that of his ’70s and ’80s heyday — “Sisters,” “Body Double,” and “Dressed to Kill,” to name just a few, inspired many a filmmaker — though he was the subject of Noah Baumbach and Jake Paltrow’s 2015 documentary “De Palma.”

Saban will release “Domino” in theaters on May 31.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.