Donald Trump’s 2020 Campaign Trailer Rips Off Christopher Nolan’s ‘Dark Knight’ Font and Score

Donald Trump has used fake movie trailers and “Game of Thrones” to promote his political agenda, and he’s up to his old tricks once again in a just-released 2020 presidential campaign advertisement that features more than one nod to Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight” trilogy. The typography featured in the video is straight from Warner Bros.’ marketing of “The Dark Knight,” while the music featured in the ad appears to be “Why Do We Fall?,” composed by Hans Zimmer for the “The Dark Knight Rises” original score.

Trump’s 2020 campaign advertisement uses “Dark Knight” font to spell out the following tagline: “First they ignore you. Then they laugh at you. Then they call you a racist. Donald J. Trump. Your vote. Proved them all wrong. Trump: The Great Victory. 2020.” The footage shows Trump’s rise to power and tries to juxtapose it with critical images of Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and celebrities who oppose Trump. The trailer includes Trump’s meetings with controversial world leaders such as Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

Back in November 2018, Trump made headlines for ripping off the “Game of Thrones” font and tagline in order to stir up excitement for his Iran sanctions. The show’s creators and HBO both made statements speaking out against Trump associating his policies with the “Game of Thrones” brand. IndieWire has reached out to the White House press office for more information about the new video, as well as Nolan and Zimmer’s representatives for further comment.

As for Nolan’s Batman movies, a movie marathon showing all three event pictures back-to-back is currently touring the country in celebration of the superhero character’s 80th anniversary. The first marathon took place in Los Angeles at the end of March and featured a Q&A with Nolan that will be live-streamed at additional showings in New York City, San Francisco, and other locations later this month.

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/diXWQHuyGj — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 9, 2019

