‘Easy’ Season 3 Trailer: Joe Swanberg’s Netflix Comedy Sets Up a Star-Studded Swan Song — Exclusive

Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Marc Maron, Zazie Beetz, and Aya Cash all return for the final season of "Easy," along with new lustful and lovelorn Chicagoans.

As episodic anthologies continue to thrive, one of the early adopters is saying goodbye. Joe Swanberg’s Netflix comedy series tracks the ever-evolving love lives of Chicago residents from the Loop to Logan Square, but Season 3 of “Easy” will be its last.

“The support, flexibility, and trust that Netflix provided, combined with their global reach, made this a completely unique experiment,” Swanberg said in a statement. “The fact that I was able to collaborate with so many of my favorite actors took an already dreamy experience to the next level. I couldn’t be more proud of the new season, and I can’t wait to share it.”

Behind the series’ early appeal was its cast, and plenty of favorites are returning for the final run. Elizabeth Reaser (“The Haunting of Hill House”) and Michael Chernus (“Orange is the New Black”) continue exploring the joys and pains of an open marriage; Jake Johnson (“New Girl”) and Gugu Mbatha-Raw (“Black Mirror: San Junipero”) reconnect after her career path hits a big bump; Marc Maron (“GLOW”) deals with more fall-out from his past relationships; David Franco (“The Disaster Artist”), Zazie Beetz (“Atlanta”), and Aya Cash (“You’re the Worst”) face an unexpected challenge with their backyard brewery, and Kate Micucci (“Another Period”) tries out a dating game of her own making.

Meanwhile, a few new faces join the party, including “Castle Rock’s” Melanie Lynskey and “The Newsroom’s” John Gallagher Jr. Given the episodes’ common setting, certain characters pop up in each other’s stories, creating an enticing overlap that’s explored further each season as more and more people connect. Each half-hour entry functions as a standalone story, but they still contribute to one another to create an enriching series overall.

Swanberg writes and directs each episode himself, including all nine for Season 3, but relies on his cast and crew to come up with natural dialogue and character motivations during each shoot. There’s a great deal of experimentation and collaboration in every offering, making for a distinct story every time. (Swanberg grew close enough with Dave Franco that they co-wrote their next film together, “The Rental,” which is also Franco’s feature directorial debut.)

“Easy” Season 3 premieres May 10 on Netflix. Watch the trailer below.

