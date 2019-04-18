Edgar Wright Calls Donald Trump the C-Word After President’s Mueller Report Reaction

Trump once again ripped off the "Game of Thrones" font to celebrate the Mueller Report's release.

Edgar Wright sent an incendiary message to Donald Trump after the president again used the “Game of Thrones” font to make a political statement on social media. Responding to the Mueller Report, Trump released an image of himself with the accompanying text: “No collusion. No obstruction. For the haters and the radical left democrats…Game Over.”

The response from Wright was short and blunt: “What a c*nt.” Within an hour, the filmmaker’s reaction earned over 6,000 likes on Twitter. Wright has used social media in the past to speak out against Trump but has never used such strong language. While the word is very much a slur in America (just ask Samantha Bee), it’s less so in Wright’s home country of England.

As for Trump, the Mueller reaction image is just the latest example of the president turning to HBO’s fantasy series “Game of Thrones” in order to help promote his political agenda. Trump made headlines last November for ripping off the “Thrones” tagline “Winter Is Coming” in a post advertising sanctions against Iran. HBO responded with a statement that said the network “would prefer our trademark not be misappropriated for political purposes.” IndieWire has reached out to the network about Trump’s latest use of the text.

Earlier this month, Trump used music from Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight Rises” in an advertisement posted to Twitter that was promoting his 2020 presidential campaign. The video was meant with a cease and desist order from Warner Bros., the studio that released the Batman tentpole. Twitter took down down the video.

Wright is currently at work on his “Baby Driver” follow-up “Last Night in Soho,” which is described as a psychological horror movie inspired by such films as Nicolas Roeg’s “Don’t Look Now.” The cast includes “The Witch” favorite Anya Taylor-Joy and “Leave No Trace” breakout actress Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie. Focus Features already has U.S. rights to the movie.

