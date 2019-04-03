Emilia Clarke Told Her Mom ‘Game of Thrones’ Ending, But Now She Can’t Remember the Details

Clarke said she allowed her mom to read one of the scenes from the final episode.

The “Game of Thrones” cast has had a hard time keeping their mouths shut once they found out the ending to the HBO fantasy series. Kit Haringon told his wife and former “Thrones” co-star Rose Leslie about how the series ends, while Sophie Turner told her fiancé Joe Jonas about the finale episode. Emilia Clarke couldn’t keep the ending a total secret either. The actress behind Daenerys Targaryen told Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show” that she told her mother how “Thrones” ends, but she probably won’t spoil the ending to any friends or additional family.

“I’ve got to be honest, I did [tell someone],” Clarke said. “I wasn’t supposed to, I told my mum. The good thing about telling my mom was that she’s a vault. Because she’s just done forgotten it. If she falls asleep on a plane, I’m very worried that she’s going to say it and not realize her subconscious knows exactly what happens.”

Clarke said she allowed her mom to read one of the scenes from the final episode. When her mother asked her daughter to remind her of what happens, Clarke told her the opportunity for spoiling the ending had passed and now her mom would have to watch the series finale like everyone else. Clarke also spoke to Colbert about reading the series finale for the first time.

“I went for a very long walk after the first time I read the final season,” Clarke said. “I couldn’t quite handle [it]. I just walked out; it should’ve been raining, it was that kind of a moment.”

Clarke finished by telling Colbert it’s been “deeply” frustrating to have to keep everything about the final season of “Thrones” a secret. The series’ final six episodes begin airing on HBO starting Sunday, April 14.

