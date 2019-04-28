The Film Society of Lincoln Center Is Now Film at Lincoln Center

The name change comes as the institution celebrates its 50th anniversary.

As part of its 50th anniversary, the Film Society of Lincoln Center has changed its name to Film at Lincoln Center. In a statement announcing the change, the organization said that the new moniker is an attempt to reflect the ways in which it has evolved along with the medium it has been celebrating for half a century. “The mission hasn’t changed, but the organization continues to expand to reflect the state of the art, the realities of the film industry, and the culture of New York City in and beyond our theaters,” that statement reads in part.

It continues, “The institution’s past as a film society is an essential part of FLC’s history, however it does not represent its evolution and growth; we are an open, inclusive home not only for cinephiles but also for budding movie lovers and beyond — anyone looking to discover something new.”

“There are so many ways that people can see films now, but we believe that the curation we bring — the careful consideration of what we present and how we present it — keeps us at the heart of the culture,” said FLC Executive Director Lesli Klainberg.

“We are privileged to be part of Lincoln Center and the New York cultural landscape, and as we move into the future, we want to continue expanding our impact and reach ever-larger audiences. We’re excited to unveil our new name and branding, which give us the opportunity to look forward.”

The festivities begin with tonight’s 50th Anniversary Gala, which will feature Pedro Almodóvar, Darren Aronofsky, Paul Dano, Jake Gyllenhaal, Zoe Kazan, Michael Moore, Dee Rees, Martin Scorsese, Tilda Swinton, and John Waters. Beginning at the end of June, Summer of Film at Lincoln Center will feature screening series like the 50th Mixtape, which will present free double features every Thursday night; This Is Cinema Now: 21st Century Debuts, featuring the first films of such directors as Jennifer Kent and Jordan Peele; a and Make My Day: American Movies in the Age of Reagan, based on J. Hoberman’s book of the same name.

