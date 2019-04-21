‘Game of Thrones’ Betting Odds May Help Determine Who Sits on the Iron Throne

When you play the game of thrones, you win or you die...or you lose money.

To watch “Game of Thrones” is to try and predict what happens next on “Game of Thrones,” usually to no avail. And though we all have our theories — I remain convinced of mine — how many of us are willing to put our money where our mouth is?

The answer, it turns out, is quite a few. Variety took a look at the betting odds calculated by gambling sites like Bovada, which allow viewers to put money down on everything from who will end up sitting on the Iron Throne to whether or not Arya Stark will wear Littlefinger’s face this season.

Here are some of the predictions:

Who will rule Westeros?

Jon Snow: +225

Bran Stark: +275

Sansa Stark: +500

Daenerys Targaryen: +550

Gendry: +650

Petyr Baelish: +1,250

The Night King: +1,500

Tyrion Lannister: +1,500

Arya Stark: +2,000

Samwell Tarly: +2,000

Cersei Lannister: +2,500

Jon and Daenerys’ baby: +2,500

Jaime Lannister: +4,000

Varys: +7,000

Davos Seaworth: +7,000

Bronn: +10,000

Euron Greyjoy: +10,000

Brienne of Tarth: +10,000

Jaqen H’ghar: +10,000

Jorah Mormont: +10,000

Melisandre: +10,000

Daario Naharis: +12,500

Beric Dondarrion: +12,500

The Hound: +12,500

Gilly: +15,000

Theon Greyjoy: +15,000

Yara Greyjoy: +15,000

Tormund Giantsbane: +15,000

The Mountain: +15,000

One would imagine that Daenerys would at least place second on such a list, but alas. And though Bran and Sansa both seem unlikely monarchs at this late stage in the game, stranger things have happened.

Who will die first?

Euron Greyjoy: +200

Theon Greyjoy: +200

Cersei Lannister: +500

Jaime Lannister: +500

Yara Greyjoy: +1,000

Arya Stark: +1,500

Tyrion Lannister: +1,500

Daenerys Targaryen: +2,500

Jon Snow: +2,500

Sansa Stark: +2,500

Sorry, entire remaining Greyjoy family — all of you are in the top five here, which is a bad place to be.

Who will kill Cersei?

Jaime Lannister: +130

Arya Stark: +150

Does Not Die: +550

Tyrion Lannister: +550

Sansa Stark: +1,000

Daenerys Targaryen: +2,000

Jon Snow: +2,000

The Night King: +2,000

Euron Greyjoy: +2,500

Qyburn: +2,500

Ellaria Sand: +4,000

The Mountain: +4,000

Jorah Mormont: +6,600

That Cersei’s death doesn’t even appear to be a question at this point lines up with IndieWire’s prediction of her ultimate fate. There are some more out-there predictions too, of course:

How many living people will Arya kill this season?

Over 3.5: -115

Under 3.5: -115

Will Quaithe be shown again in the final season?

No: -400

Yes: +300

Then there’s the most important question of all:

Who will win Cleganebowl?

Sandor “The Hound” Clegane: -480

Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane: +300

Both Die or Are Destroyed: +350

“Game of Thrones” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

