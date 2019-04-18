15-Year-Old ‘Game of Thrones’ Actress Will Miss Shaming ‘A Load of Grown Men’

In case you needed further proof of Lyanna Mormont's greatness.

It’s been two seasons since Bella Ramsey first appeared on “Game of Thrones” as Lyanna Mormont and instantly established herself as one of the show’s best characters. Now 15, the actress has seen her role expand as the epic HBO series nears its end. The Cut asked Ramsey what she’ll miss most about playing the Lady of Bear Island, and she gave a very in-character answer: “the opportunity to stand up in front of a load of grown men and shame them.”

“I think playing confident characters also helps with your own confidence,” she added. “Say you’re in a situation where you’re feeling anxious or nervous — you can become a character and work through it that way. I’ll miss that about her.”

Mormont has become a fan favorite for, frankly, being a badass who delivers lines like “I don’t plan on knitting by the fire while men fight for me” and mean-mugging the villainous Ramsay Bolton. Even so, Ramsey’s age mean she isn’t fully caught up with the show.

“I still haven’t watched it all because I’m only 15,” the actress said. “So I didn’t really have a clue what was going on, but I really like Arya. She’s little and powerful. There’s this great line from the show ‘Matilda’: ‘Even if you’re little, you can do a lot. You musn’t let a little thing like this stop you.'”

The other character she most admires stands much taller than Arya, but she’s brave nevertheless. “They’re kind of kindred spirits,” she said of Brienne of Tarth and Lyanna. “They’re both these females who are sticking up for what they believe in and proving that girls can be just as strong as boys, women can be just as strong as men.”

All three characters are now in the same place with just five episodes left, though they’ve yet to interact. Lady Mormont is heavily featured in the preview photos from this weekend’s episode, however, so that might soon change.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.