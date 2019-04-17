‘Game of Thrones’ Episode 2 Sneak Peek: Lady Mormont Armors Up as Tensions Rise in the North – Photos

Plus, Jaime faces the Starks, Tyrion drinks (and knows things), and more.

The North isn’t going to mess around any more, if photos from Sunday’s upcoming episode of “Game of Thrones’ is any indication. Written by Bryan Cogman and directed by David Nutter, who also helmed the premiere, Episode 2 will run 58 minutes — still one of the shorter episodes of the season — and preview photos tease full-tilt preparations for war.

In the long-awaited premiere last week, Winterfell became quite the crowded place as everyone and the Mother of Dragons converged at the Northern hold. Although several of these reunions dredged up bitterness and regret, everyone somehow remained civil, even Arya (Maisie Williams) and The Hound (Rory McCann).

However, the first meeting between Samwell Tarly (John Bradley) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) went less smoothly, seeing as this is when he discovered that she sent his father and brother off to a dragon-crispy fate. Clearly troubled, Sam also revealed to his pal Jon Snow (Kit Harington) that he’s the true and legitimate heir to the Iron Throne.

The episode ends with the Kingslayer himself, Jaime Lannister (Nicolaj Coster-Waldau), arriving at Winterfell and catching sight of Bran (Issac Hempstead-Wright) who stares off into the middle distance, as Three-Eyed Ravens are wont to do. It’s a reunion that’s fraught with danger and sorrow — the last time Jaime ran into Bran was in the series premiere. After getting caught having incestuous relations with his sister Cersei (Lena Headey), he pushed young Bran out of the tower window, which is why he no longer has the use of his legs.

With that in mind, let’s check out what the next episode’s sneak peek photos can hint at what’s to come:

Jaime (and his gold hand) will have to somehow convince the Northerners to trust that he wants to fight alongside them. Maybe if he acknowledges that Cersei is not about to send an army to help, they’ll understand that he’s finally broken from her spell. Brienne (Gwendoline Christie) might be able to vouch for him. Where is she, anyway?

Three-Eyed Raven looking just as expressive as ever. Wonder what he’s seeing?

Bran communing with Winterfell’s gorgeous weirwood tree.

Samwell gazing at his one true king. Let’s see how Jon responds to the news of his parents and claim to the throne.

Jon and Arya appear to be looking at something. Is it a map? Some sort of other game plan? Is it too dark to tell what’s going on?

Whatever is going on, it is getting pretty crowded in the crypt, if that’s where they are. Varys (Conleth Hill) joining Daenerys and Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen) is an interesting addition. Since his specialty is information, perhaps the Little Birds are about to report.

Gilly (Hannah Murray) is back up North where she came from, but what can she do to help?

A tender moment for Samwell and Gilly and their Little Sam. These sweet photos just seem foreboding, though, considering what lies ahead.

Another tender moment, this time with Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson) and Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel). Argh, how many couples are going to be split or killed in the battle ahead?

Fear not! Ser Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham) is on hand with a dose of steadfastness and loyalty. It also appears that he’s dished up some soup. It’s not clear what kind, but since he’s also the Onion Knight, that bodes well for flavor.

Soup’s on! The Lady of Winterfell (Sophie Turner) sets a good example and partakes of warming sustenance to combat the chill of impending doom.

Her erstwhile husband Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) has a different liquid to warm him.

After young Lord Umber (Harry Grasby) had a fatal run-in with the White Walker army at Last Hearth in the premiere, Lady Lyanna Mormont is not taking any chances. She’s already suited up in armor and ready for battle.

”Game of Thrones” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

