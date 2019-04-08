‘Homecoming’ Trailer: Beyoncé’s Historic Coachella Performance Comes to Netflix

The documentary arrives on the streaming platform later this month.

Netflix has dabbled in concert documentaries in the past (see Taylor Swift’s “Reputation” as an example), but something tells us the upcoming concert doc “Homecoming” will be a blockbuster-level event for the streaming giant. The film chronicles the making and execution of Beyoncé’s headlining Coachella performance from 2018, which received widespread acclaim one year ago this month. Beyoncé put the film together herself, cutting up the Coachella performance with behind-the-scenes looks at her personal life and the demanding rehearsal process.

Related 'Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj' Will Move Further Into Investigative Journalism

7 New Netflix Shows to Binge in April, and the Best Reasons to Watch

'Our Planet' Review: Netflix's Stunning Nature Doc Is Here to Tell You We're Screwed

The official synopsis from Netflix reads: “‘Homecoming’ presents an intimate look at Beyoncé’s historic 2018 Coachella performance that paid homage to America’s historically black colleges and universities. Interspersed with candid footage and interviews detailing the preparation and powerful intent behind her vision, Homecoming traces the emotional road from creative concept to cultural movement.”

Beyoncé is no stranger to the concert documentary as many of her stadium shows have been recorded and released, including “The Beyoncé Experience Live,” “Beyoncé’s I Am… World Tour,” and “The Mrs. Carter Show World Tour.” These movies were almost entirely performance films, while “Homecoming” promises to offer a more intimate look at the musician’s creative process.

“Homecoming” will be available to stream on Netflix beginning Wednesday, April 17. Watch the official trailer below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.