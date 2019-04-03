‘It: Chapter Two’ First Footage Terrifies CinemaCon With ‘Unnerving’ and ‘Very Scary’ Jessica Chastain Scene

"It" director Andy Muschietti is back in the director's chair for the sequel to his 2017 horror blockbuster.

Pennywise crash landed at CinemaCon as Warner Bros. unveiled the first footage from “It: Chapter Two.” The horror sequel arrives in theaters two years after “It” became a global sensation, earning $700 million worldwide to become the highest grossing horror movie at the box office (unadjusted for inflation). Director Andy Muschietti is back behind the camera for the sequel, which takes place 27 years after the events of the first film and finds the now adult Losers’ Club returning to Derry, Maine to finish off Pennywise once and for all.

While the 2017 movie featured a cast of young actors, including “Stranger Things” favorite Finn Wolfhard, the upcoming sequel is getting some major star power as the adult members of the Losers’ Club are being played by Jessica Chastain (Beverly), James McAvoy (Bill), Bill Hader (Richie), Jay Ryan (Ben), Isaiah Mustafa (Mike), James Ransone (Eddie), and Andy Bean (Stan). Additional new cast members include Xavier Dolan, Jake Weary, and Jess Weixler.

Warner Bros. unveiled the first footage for the movie at CinemaCon. The footage began with an extended scene featuring Chastain’s Beverly ringing the doorbell to her old apartment. An older lady answers the door and informs Bev that her father is dead. Inside the apartment, Bev receives a poem postcard as the older woman begins to act strangely and sweat. “You know what they say about Derry?” the woman asks Bev. “No one who dies here really dies.” The lady reveals a scar on her chest and appears naked in the kitchen. The lady runs at Bev as the trailer cuts away to a montage of the other characters, Pennywise floating with balloons, and a final shot of Pennywise popping out to say “hello” to a young kid.

Warner Bros. will release “It: Chapter Two” in theaters nationwide September 6. Check out the first reactions to the footage below.

First look at IT: CHAPTER TWO gives us an unnerving intro to adult Beverly, back in Deery and almost immediately into some chilling ish, followed by teaser-y looks at the adult Losers Club looking understandably freaked out. Pennywise ends it. Not bloody, but tense and creepy. — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) April 3, 2019

They just showed an incredible clip from IT CHAPTER TWO. Very excited!!! #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/9qjzEihAAt — Jason Guerrasio (@JasonGuerrasio) April 3, 2019

Just got an extended clip and teaser for #ItChapter2 that is sure to get everyone excited and scared all over again. Will be doing a video reaction directly after this. #CinemaCon — JoBlo.com (@joblocom) April 3, 2019

IT: CHAPTER TWO trailer is Jessica Chastain-heavy. Effectively creepy, very bloody, and very red-balloon-heavy. Big round of #CinemaCon applause. This audience is down to … clown. — Barry Hertz (@HertzBarry) April 3, 2019

IT: CHAPTER TWO looks scary. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) April 3, 2019

IT: CHAPTER TWO!!!! Take all of my money. Creepier than ever. 🎈🎈🎈 #ItChapter2 — Crystal Bell (@crystalbell) April 3, 2019

