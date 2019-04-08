Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker Spark ‘Rush Hour 4’ Buzz With Reunion Photo Tease

The franchise's previous installment, "Rush Hour 3," opened in theaters almost 12 years ago.

Are Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker finally set to reunite on the big screen for the long-discussed “Rush Hour 4”? The internet is abuzz after Tucker joined Chan in person over the weekend to celebrate the latter’s birthday. The two co-stars took a photo together holding up the number four with their hands, which has many speculating that the characters of Chief Inspector Lee and Detective James Carter are finally getting ready to make a comeback.

Related Jackie Chan Admits to Hitting Son, Drinking and Driving in Confessional Memoir

Review: 'The Foreigner' Pits Jackie Chan Against James Bond In a Very Awkward Mash-Up

'Rush Hour 4' Is in the Works, Reveals Jackie Chan -- But What Happens Next Depends on Chris Tucker

The last major “Rush Hour 4” update came in October 2017 when Chan said the script was finishing up in a good place and that if a sequel actually did happen, it would come down to Tucker agreeing on the story. “For the last seven years, we’ve been turning down the script, turning down the script,” Chan said at the time, “Yesterday, we just agreed. The script probably at the end of this month will have a second draft, and next year, probably [we will] start. I hope — if Chris Tucker agrees.”

That incarnation of “Rush Hour 4” never started production, nor has it even been greenlit by distributor New Line Cinema. The franchise started with the release of “Rush Hour” in September 1998. The movie became a beloved hit for New Line thanks to the chemistry between Chan and Tucker and it went on to gross $244 million worldwide. The two sequels landed in 2001 (“Rush Hour 2”) and 2007 (“Rush Hour 3”), both of which made more than $250 million worldwide.

One of the biggest roadblocks facing “Rush Hour 4” is that every installment in the franchise has been directed by Brett Ratner. The filmmaker has been accused of multiple instances of sexual harassment and abuse, so it’s unclear what his involvement in a potential new “Rush Hour” sequel would be. Tucker and Chan’s reunion photo cause a stir with “Rush Hour” fans across the world, with Chance the Rapper even commenting, “Please be serious.”

IndieWire has reached out to New Line for further comment. Check out Tucker’s post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ctuckerworld (@christucker) on Apr 7, 2019 at 10:02am PDT

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.