Brian Tyree Henry Circling Jennifer Lawrence’s A24 Film, First Plot Details Revealed

Lawrence will play a wounded veteran in the untitled project.

Little is known of Jennifer Lawrence’s secretive A24 project, but at least we now know a little more. Collider reports that Brian Tyree Henry, fresh off a breakthrough year that saw him steal scenes in “If Beale Street Could Talk” and “Widows,” has been offered the lead role opposite Lawrence. In addition, a few plot details are now available: The untitled film, written by first-time scribe Elizabeth Sanders and helmed by theater director Lila Neugebauer, will focus on a veteran of the Afghanistan War struggling to recover from a traumatic brain injury after returning home.

Lawrence will play said soldier, ending the sabbatical she took after last year’s “Red Sparrow.” An Oscar winner for her leading role in David O. Russell’s “Silver Linings Playbook,” she also received nominations for “Winter’s Bone,” “American Hustle,” and “Joy.” According to the Collider report, Lawrence “has been intrigued by the idea of doing a war-themed picture for some time” and was previously attached to Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of Lynsey Addario’s memoir “It’s What I Do: A Photographer’s Life of Love and War.”

Henry, who first came to wider attention for his role on “Atlanta,” will next be seen in the “Child’s Play” reboot and Todd Phillips’ “Joker” starring Joaquin Phoenix in the title role. He’s been extremely busy of late, with other upcoming projects including Joe Wright’s “The Woman in the Window,” “Superintelligence” opposite Melissa McCarthy, and next year’s “Godzilla vs. Kong.”

Neugebauer recently made her Broadway debut with the acclaimed revival of Kenneth Longergan’s “The Waverly Gallery” and will next direct the play “Dying City.” This untitled project is her first feature, though she has helmed an episode of HBO’s “Room 104.”

No release date for the film has been announced.

