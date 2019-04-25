‘Boyz n the Hood’ Director John Singleton in a Coma Following Stroke

The medical event was initially described as "mild."

After suffering what was initially described as a “mild” stroke last week, John Singleton is now in a coma. TMZ first broke the news, noting that the “Boyz n the Hood” director’s mother, Sheila Ward, has requested a judge to appoint her temporary conservatorship because Singleton is “unable to properly provide for his personal needs for physical health, food, clothing, or shelter.” She has asked for that in order to manage her son’s ongoing business affairs, including a settlement agreement.

For 1991’s “Boyz,” the writer-director earned Academy Award nominations for both Best Original Screenplay and Best Director — the first black filmmaker to receive the latter nod, as well as the youngest at just 23 years old. The 51-year-old has been active in both film and television in the nearly three decades since, helming everything from “Shaft” and “2 Fast 2 Furious” to episodes of “Empire” and “American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson” in addition to creating the FX drama “Snowfall.”

Singleton’s family and FX both released statements following the news of his stroke. “On Wednesday, April 17th our beloved son/father, John Singleton, suffered a stroke while at the hospital,” reads his family’s statement. “John is currently in the ICU and under great medical care. We ask that privacy be given to him and our family at this time and appreciate all of the prayers that have been pouring in from his fans, friends and colleagues.”

“We are sad to learn the news of John’s condition, but we know he’s a fighter. The thoughts and prayers of everyone at FX and his Snowfall family are with him and we are hopeful for a complete and speedy recovery,” said FX in its statement.

A number of well-wishes followed as well:

Praying for John Singleton! ❤️🙏🏿 https://t.co/XzvC4P4UHx — Viola Davis (@violadavis) April 20, 2019

Saying prayers for my brother John Singleton today. 🙏❤️🙏 — Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) April 20, 2019

Get well, John Singleton! Such a generous spirit- pic.twitter.com/fgm7gTjLSG — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) April 20, 2019

Thinking of my friend John Singleton right now. — Peter Ramsey (@pramsey342) April 20, 2019

Wishing John Singleton a speedy recovery. John is from South LA and has always included the community in his success. From Boyz in the Hood to Snowfall, he tells our stories through film and like Nipsey, makes sure the community benefits. Get well soon John! https://t.co/igAzmTXHCu — Congressmember Bass (@RepKarenBass) April 21, 2019

John Singleton shared his special comic book store with me. The best of times. Get well, John. — Pam Grier Ph.D (@PamGrier) April 21, 2019

