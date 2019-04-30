Back to IndieWire

Spike Lee, John Carpenter, Jordan Peele, and Others Pay Tribute to John Singleton

The Oscar-nominated filmmaker died today at 51 years old.

1 hour ago

Spike Lee, John Singleton, and Jordan Peele

Spike Lee, John Singleton, and Jordan Peele

Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock

Following today’s untimely death of John Singleton, who made history with his searing directorial debut “Boyz n the Hood,” other members of the film community have been sending tributes to the gone-too-soon filmmaker. The Oscar-nominated director — the youngest in history at 24 years old, and the first-ever black helmer to be so honored — was taken off life support after suffering a stroke. He was 51.

In an Instagram post, Spike Lee referred to Singleton as “my brother” and said that “from day one, we have remained close over the decades, cheering each other on in this industry that is not set up for us to win.” Others who have sung the “Poetic Justice,” “Shaft,” and “2 Fast 2 Furious” filmmaker’s praises are Jordan Peele, Samuel L. Jackson, and John Carpenter:

