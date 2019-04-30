Spike Lee, John Carpenter, Jordan Peele, and Others Pay Tribute to John Singleton

The Oscar-nominated filmmaker died today at 51 years old.

Following today’s untimely death of John Singleton, who made history with his searing directorial debut “Boyz n the Hood,” other members of the film community have been sending tributes to the gone-too-soon filmmaker. The Oscar-nominated director — the youngest in history at 24 years old, and the first-ever black helmer to be so honored — was taken off life support after suffering a stroke. He was 51.

In an Instagram post, Spike Lee referred to Singleton as “my brother” and said that “from day one, we have remained close over the decades, cheering each other on in this industry that is not set up for us to win.” Others who have sung the “Poetic Justice,” “Shaft,” and “2 Fast 2 Furious” filmmaker’s praises are Jordan Peele, Samuel L. Jackson, and John Carpenter:

RIP John Singleton. So sad to hear. John was a brave artist and a true inspiration. His vision changed everything. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) April 29, 2019

Mourning the loss of a collaborator & True Friend John Singleton. He blazed the trail for many young film makers, always remaining true to who he was & where he came from!!! RIP Brother. Gone Way Too Soon! — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) April 29, 2019

I was discovered by a master filmmaker by the name of John Singleton. He not only made me a movie star but made me a filmmaker. There are no words to express how sad I am to lose my brother, friend & mentor. He loved bring the black experience to the world. ..Us at Cannes ‘90 pic.twitter.com/CaRKjZtjgB — Ice Cube (@icecube) April 29, 2019

Rest In Power, my friend. One of the greatest to ever do it. Thank you GOD for blessing us with this gift better known as John Singleton. Having trouble finding enough words to share just… https://t.co/SlQGwDEHU7 — Regina King (@ReginaKing) April 29, 2019

John Singleton was a talented director and a kind man. He died too young. He will be missed. — John Carpenter (@TheHorrorMaster) April 29, 2019

RIP John Singleton. Singleton was the first black filmmaker ever nominated for Best Director and remains the youngest ever nominee – he was only 23 years old while making BOYZ N THE HOOD. Thank you for the powerful stories you shared with us, John – you will be dearly missed. pic.twitter.com/FhCLOLoAPC — The Black List (@theblcklst) April 29, 2019

This one cuts deep. You’ll never be forgotten. Cause your work will live on. pic.twitter.com/bqCV8RTyc8 — Lena Waithe (@LenaWaithe) April 29, 2019

R.I.P John Singleton thank you for helpling me if It wasn’t for you I wouldn’t be a Academy award Winner I gonna miss you bro I love you my prayers for your family we will never forget! YOU ARE LEGENDARY 🙏🏿 — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) April 29, 2019

Stars in the universe that burn the brightest, live shorter lives than others. And with their high-energy light, they transform all that basks in their luminosity. Farewell John Singleton (1968-2019). — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) April 29, 2019

John Singleton lived every minute of his 51 years. I’m going to miss laughing, talking movies, watching movies, making movies with this amazing human being. Love you buddy. Condolences to Justice and his whole family. pic.twitter.com/lkTIZGbHfU — Larry Karaszewski (@Karaszewski) April 29, 2019

My prayers go out today to John Singleton and his family. May God bless the young cinematic king who gave us images that will stay with us forever.🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/tohsQTUPbj — Robert Townsend (@Robert_Townsend) April 29, 2019

Today teaches us anew that nothing is promised. Not long life. Not another second. If there is something in your ❤️ to do, do it! Something to say, say it! Build a bridge. Burn one down. Stand up. Walk away. Whatever is calling to you, heed it NOW! Time waits for no one! #Live — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) April 29, 2019

