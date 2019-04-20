John Singleton Hospitalized After Suffering ‘Mild’ Stroke

The "Boyz n the Hood" director checked himself into the hospital this week.

“Boyz n the Hood” writer-director John Singleton was hospitalized earlier this week for what’s being described as “mild” stoke, reports Variety. The filmmaker checked himself into the hospital after experiencing pain his leg following a flight from Costa Rica to the United States, which, also per Variety, potentially contributed to the medical incident.

Singleton burst onto the scene with “Boyz” in 1991, for which he earned Academy Award nominations for both Best Original Screenplay Best Director — the first black filmmaker to receive the latter nod, as well as the youngest at just 23 years old. Now 51, he has since directed the films “Shaft,” “2 Fast 2 Furious,” and “Four Brothers,” among others, in addition to episodes of “Empire,” “American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson,” and “Rebel.” Singleton also created the FX drama “Snowfall.”

He also supervised the production of the documentary “L.A. Burning: The Riots 25 Years Later” in 2017. Speaking to IndieWire about the project, Singleton said he “put [his] heart on the line. I lived it, I knew it. I was in the middle of this. This is where I’m from. This has been festering with me for a long time. It’s very opinionated. It takes the point of view of those who have a dissenting opinion from the views of other documentaries. It’s going to make some people’s ears hot who are not used to hearing those voices being expressed.”

He received an Emmy nomination for his work, as well as another that same year for helming an episode of “The People v. O.J. Simpson.” Singleton’s most recent film is “Abduction,” released in 2011, and he previously directed “Poetic Justice,” “Higher Learning,” “Rosewood,” and “Baby Boy.”

“Snowfall,” which focuses on the L.A. crack epidemic of the early 1980s, premiered in 2017 and was renewed for a third season last year. In addition to creating the series, Singleton serves as executive producer.

