‘John Wick: Chapter 3’ Footage Features Halle Berry and Assassin Dogs

CinemaCon just got its Keanu fix.

37 mins ago

Keanu Reeves stars as 'John Wick' in JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 3 - PARABELLUM.

Keanu Reeves in “John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum”

They never should have hurt his dog. Keanu Reeves returns in “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum,” which finds the canine-friendly former hitman back in action once again as criminal baddies continue their ill-advised quest to somehow kill him. Footage from the third installment in Derek Kolstad and Chad Stahelski’s action franchise was a focal point of Lionsgate’s presentation at CinemaCon today, which included an appearance from co-star Halle Berry (who said she was “proud” to be part of the film and that it has “beautiful dogs”).

As it turns out, those dogs are also assassins — the clip presented shows Keanu and Berry in a seaside hideout, where they engage in fisticuffs with a number of evildoers. That’s to the bad guys’ misfortune, as our heroes have armored German Shepherds who not only attack their enemies but also hide a gun for Berry’s character.

The initial reaction has been largely positive, with those in attendance responding positively to the canine absurdity:

 

Joining Keanu and Berry in “Parabellum” are Laurence Fishburne, Mark Dacascos, Asia Kate Dillon, Lance Reddick, Angelica Huston, Ian McShane, Jason Mantzoukas, John Leguizamo, and Hiroyuki Sanada. Lionsgate will release the film in theaters on May 17.

