‘John Wick: Chapter 3’ Footage Features Halle Berry and Assassin Dogs

CinemaCon just got its Keanu fix.

They never should have hurt his dog. Keanu Reeves returns in “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum,” which finds the canine-friendly former hitman back in action once again as criminal baddies continue their ill-advised quest to somehow kill him. Footage from the third installment in Derek Kolstad and Chad Stahelski’s action franchise was a focal point of Lionsgate’s presentation at CinemaCon today, which included an appearance from co-star Halle Berry (who said she was “proud” to be part of the film and that it has “beautiful dogs”).

As it turns out, those dogs are also assassins — the clip presented shows Keanu and Berry in a seaside hideout, where they engage in fisticuffs with a number of evildoers. That’s to the bad guys’ misfortune, as our heroes have armored German Shepherds who not only attack their enemies but also hide a gun for Berry’s character.

The initial reaction has been largely positive, with those in attendance responding positively to the canine absurdity:

JOHN WICK, CHAPTER 3: PARABELLUM FEATURES ASSASSIN DOGS. Repeat: the DOGS are now ALSO ASSASSINS. #CinemaCon — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) April 4, 2019

Halle Berry just introduced a clip from JOHN WICK 3 (I’m not typing out its subtitle, no way), which contained a body count higher than likely anything that will be in RAMBO: LAST BLOOD, I bet. Many deaths were due to a pair of assassin dogs. 🐶 #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/ulta3WZLOV — Barry Hertz (@HertzBarry) April 4, 2019

#JohnWick3 scene shown with the expected amount of violence, blood, and action #CinemaCon — Maddy (@1_DayAtATime_) April 4, 2019

They showed a clip from #JohnWick3 and Halle Berry’s dogs get in on the brutalism and John Wick has to reload a clip in a standoff that made the whole room explode into applause. #JohnWick is back, baby!! pic.twitter.com/ai3mrKS1qE — Fandango (@Fandango) April 4, 2019

Halle Berry has a badass dog that she tag teams with alongside John Wick to take out an entire room of baddies and I can’t wait for this movie already. #JohnWick3 — Piya Sinha-Roy (@PiyaSRoy) April 4, 2019

Guys, Halle Berry has attack dogs with bulletproof vests in this movie. #JohnWick3 #cinemacon2019 — Rebecca Pahle (@RebeccaPahle) April 4, 2019

Joining Keanu and Berry in “Parabellum” are Laurence Fishburne, Mark Dacascos, Asia Kate Dillon, Lance Reddick, Angelica Huston, Ian McShane, Jason Mantzoukas, John Leguizamo, and Hiroyuki Sanada. Lionsgate will release the film in theaters on May 17.

