MCU Timeline Shifts as ‘Spider Man: Far From Home’ Confirmed as Phase Three Finale, Not ‘Endgame’

While there are numerous Phase Four movies in development, none have been officially announced or dated by Marvel Studios.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has kept the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline under lock and key in the lead up to this weekend’s “Avengers: Endgame,” but he did surprise fans at a recent fan event in Shanghai (via Newsweek) by confirming that “Endgame” is not the last chapter in Phase Three of the MCU. The upcoming “Spider Man: Far From Home,” set for release this July, is actually the final installment of Phase Three, which began with “Captain America: Civil War” in 2016 and has included such beloved MCU entries as “Black Panther” and “Thor: Ragnarok.”

Feige would not speak on the matter outside of responding to a “Far From Home” question by saying, “It’s the end of the third phase.” The executive added this was the first time he was confirming publicly that this nugget of information was confirmed. MCU fans have been wondering about the future of the movie universe following “Endgame,” which many believed to be the Phase Three finale as it has been billed as the culmination of the entire 21-film franchise to date. “Far From Home” was supposed to kick off Phase Four, but that’s no longer the case. The revelation the new “Spider-Man” movie is a Phase Three movie means no Marvel movie has been officially announced or dated for Phase Four yet.

One of the reasons “Far From Home” being set in Phase Three is intriguing is because the character, played by Tom Holland, was one of the many superheroes who seemingly died at the end of “Avengers: Infinity War.” If “Far From Home” is now confirmed to be a Phase Three movie, does that mean it’s a prequel and takes place before “Infinity War”? Or is this proof Spider-Man will be alive by the end of “Endgame” and will tie-up all loose threads in “Far From Home”? Disney is releasing the new “Spider-Man” movie nationwide July 2.

As for what Phase Four holds in store for the MCU, expect Feige to start announcing titles and dates some time after “Endgame” hits theaters. Franchises such as “Black Panther,” “Captain Marvel,” and “Doctor Strange” are all expected to land sequels, while new franchises to the MCU will include Chloe Zhoe’s “The Eternals” and Daniel Destin Cretton’s “Shang-Chi.” Scarlett Johansson’s fan favorite Black Widow will also be getting her first standalone movie. Many of these projects are in development, but Feige and Marvel have made it a priority not to announce any Phase Four details prior to “Endgame.” The first Phase Four movie is already set for May 1, 2020.

