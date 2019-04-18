Kevin Smith’s ‘Star Wars’ Theory Is that ‘Rise of Skywalker’ Means the Creation of New Religion

A lot of fans are buzzing about what the new "Star Wars" title could mean, but the indie director already has a prediction.

The reveal that “Star Wars: Episode IX” is officially titled “The Rise of Skywalker” has sent a lot of fans into overdrive as they try to figure out what exactly the phrase means. Is leading character Rey actually a member of the Skywalker family despite “The Last Jedi” telling us otherwise? Will Kylo Ren come over from the dark side and redeem the Skywalker bloodline? The answer will be revealed in December, but filmmaker and “Star Wars” super-fan Kevin Smith has a great theory about what “Rise of Skywalker” could mean.

“The last movie was ‘The Last Jedi,'” Smith said on the latest episode of his “Hollywood Babble-On” podcast. “What if they are telling us the fucking title? The way that Jedi has been used historically in these movies, including in the last movie – ‘the last Jedi, the Jedis must end,’ all that shit – what if that’s it for the Jedis? And perhaps the new religion [are the Skywalkers]? Didn’t that just give you fucking chills? What if it’s that?”

Smith added, “Wouldn’t that be fucking dope? Like, [Luke] was so fucking important – like, I’m going to cry – to the universe, that from then on, they named the order after [him]. They’re all Skywalkers.”

Abrams has said the title is meant to be “provocative” and “ask a bunch of questions.” Speaking to ET Online at Star Wars Celebration last week, the director assured fans, “I think when you see the movie, you’ll see how it’s intended, what it means.”

The previous “Star Wars” movie, “The Last Jedi,” caused a similar stir among fans when the title was announced. The Rian Johnson-directed entry did provide the answer that Luke was the last Jedi, which would make Smith’s theory particularly fitting. Having a new generation of fighters be referred to as Skywalkers would be an inspiring conclusion to what is being billed as the end of the Skywalker saga.

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” opens in theaters nationwide December 20.

