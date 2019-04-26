‘Killing Eve’ Preview: Konstantin Is ‘Not Safe at All’ Around Villanelle

Kim Bodnia spoke to IndieWire about his character’s deadly partnership and teases Sunday’s upcoming episode.

[Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers from “Killing Eve” Season 2, Episode 3, “The Hungry Caterpillar.”]

On “Killing Eve,” certain people just cannot resist the strange allure of Villanelle (Jodie Comer), and now that her handler Konstantin (Kim Bodnia) came back from the dead in the last episode, he wastes little time in reuniting with his former assassin partner. In an interview with IndieWire upon his resurrection, Bodnia revealed that he was never sure of his character’s status because Konstanin dies much earlier in the Luke Jennings novels on which “Killing Eve” is based.

“Konstantin should have been dead in Episode 5 or 6 or something like that. Really dead. No question about it,” he said. “And so I was so surprised when I got the script we were shooting and that kept changing. I was in [Episode] 7 and 8 and, eventually, shot in the stomach.”

Even then, Bodnia held out hope that somehow Konstantin survived and would return for Season 2. “BBC America loves when me and Villanelle work together,” he said. “So I was suspecting that and hoping that the next writer and showrunner wanted to take on Konstantin on.”

Fortunately, new season showrunner Emerald Fennell did bring him back as a surprise for viewers and MI6 agent Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh). While speaking with Eve, it appears that Konstantin is glad to have Villanelle out of his life and even advises her to do the same since the killer is a “hungry caterpillar” that eats everything to make space for herself only.

However, that turns out to be a ruse and once he learns from Eve that Villanelle is in town, and he goes to the assassin to cut a new deal: They’ll be equal freelance killing partners in which he’ll procure the clientele, and she’ll execute the marks. “I have to get Eve’s trust, because she never really trusted Konstantin,” Bodnia said. “So whatever plan I have — why I’m saying what I’m saying — is because I need Eve to trust me and then I can go with Villanelle in the next scene.

“Konstantin really has a special relationship to Villanelle,” he continued. “Even though however much you hurt each other, the love is bigger. And a father/daughter relationship is perfect for that, I think. That’s why it can be funny, because whatever your daughter does, come on, father loves you!”

Here’s a sneak peek of the episode and that winning dynamic:

As seen in the clip, Villanelle and Konstantin are gazing upon a huge painting. Although she may find it boring, the subject matter is not. That is Dutch Golden Age painter Cornelis van Haarlem’s “Massacre of the Innocents,” which is, naturally, about the murder of toddlers — hardly boring unless maybe you’re an international assassin who likes to kill in over-the-top ways. (The painting is currently in Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum, which is also seen in the clip.)

“I love Amsterdam. You’re bicycling around, a lot of canals. It’s very beautiful,” Bodnia said of the shoot. “That museum was incredible. We were just allowed to go around and see it for yourself, so it was the best night ever to shoot at that museum, to stand in front of these pictures. Amazing. It was the real stuff — and you had it totally alone. When we didn’t shoot, you can go to other paintings and just adore them.”

In the preview, although it may seem like the duo are sightseeing, they manage to get into trouble that requires Konstantin to handle with his vast network of resources. “We are living in a sick, sick world here, but Konstantin has so many eyes everywhere and people working for him everywhere,” Bodnia said.

Now that handler and killer are back and working together again, does that mean Konstantin can completely let his guard down? “Definitely not. It was so surprising when she pointed at me with the gun. It was scary. I really thought in that moment she wanted to kill me,” he said. “And also the reunion when she’s running toward me with a knife? Come on! How can you feel safe there? It was not safe at all.”

”Killing Eve” airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on BBC America.

