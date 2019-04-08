‘Killing Eve’ Renewed for Season 3 With New Showrunner

Suzanne Heathcote will take over for Emerald Fennell, as the head writer role changes once again for the new season.

Just hours after the show’s sophomore season debuted on BBC America, the network has renewed “Killing Eve” for a Season 3. One of last year’s biggest audience and critical hits, the series picked up its new episodes mere seconds after the previous ones ended. MI6 investigator Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) and international assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer) are still locked in a cross-continental battle of wits as each begins to process the impact the other has made on their lives.

When “Killing Eve” comes back for these new episodes, it will return with another move at the top of the show’s writing staff. “Fleabag” creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge helped shepherd the show to air as an adaptation of Luke Jennings’ “Codename Villanelle” book series. After production on the first season wrapped, Waller-Bridge handed the reins over to Emerald Fennell, who assumed head writer duties. (Pre-production on the second season was underway when the first premiered.)

Season 3 will be under the supervision of Suzanne Heathcote, who previously worked on the third season of “Fear the Walking Dead.”

With much of Season 2 still left to unfold, this announcement did not come with any casting confirmations. While it’s hard to envision the show without both Comer and Oh, their involvement in this new season is still not guaranteed. (There’s also no word on how foam clogs might play into any Season 3 plot machinations.)

In his review of the currently airing season, IndieWire’s Ben Travers says of the new episodes, “This is a show about two women lovingly entwined by their own complicated obsessions, fighting for what they want in a world that doesn’t understand them. Digging through their emotional discourse is fascinating, just as respecting it is fundamental to appreciating the series’ conceits. There’s nothing broken about this story, so let’s not worry about fixing it.”

