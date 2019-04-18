‘Killing Eve’ Exclusive First Look: Eve Meets the Romantic Competition – Watch

On Sunday's "The Hungry Caterpillar," Eve Polastri discovers that she might have a rival horning in on her territory.

“Killing Eve” is about many things: murder, style, ego, control, but most of all, desire. The series is powered off of the mutual fascination between dedicated MI6 agent Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) and the flamboyant, attention-seeking international assassin who calls herself Villanelle (Jodie Comer). Their intense chemistry came to a head in the finale last season when Eve stabbed Villanelle, which led to them being parted this year.

That reset and separation in Season 2 has prompted Eve to reevaluate her current, government-recognized romantic relationship, her marriage to her husband Niko (Owen McDonnell). Last season, Eve shut him out and pulled away from their relationship in her blind pursuit of Villanelle and revenge for her co-worker’s murder. Although Niko showed forbearance, taking care of Eve and even cooking her meals daily, he eventually lost his patience as a result of her drive.

In last week’s episode, the Polastris are trying to revitalize their marriage and find that trust again. Well, it will mainly take work on Eve’s part because Niko has been more than giving and understanding but hasn’t been getting much in return. Partly that means trying to divide her professional and personal life but also sharing and <i>talking</i> to her husband. As Eve would say, “Gross.”

On Sunday’s episode “The Hungry Caterpillar,” Eve is still caught up in her work with MI6 trying to track down the new assassin dubbed The Ghost because she’s able to operate in such a hidden, under-the-radar way that her kills aren’t always initially seen as murders. Of course, Eve still also has one part of her brain on Villanelle, whom she’s sure is still alive and bent on tracking her down. She’s also trying to wrap her mind around Konstantin (Kim Bodnia) still being alive since Villanelle had shot him dead, presumably.

Amidst all of this assassin and government agency business comes Niko, he of the excellent mustache. The very least she can do is support him at a work event and just be present. In the clip seen below, Eve has clearly made an effort by wearing the slinky blue dress that Niko said was sexy when he saw it on her laptop. But will Niko even notice?

Watch the exclusive sneak peek below to see who could be giving Eve some competition:

“Killing Eve” airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on BBC America.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.