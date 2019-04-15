Kit Harington Says ‘Game of Thrones’ Critics Can ‘Go F*ck Themselves’

"In the end, no one’s bigger fans of the show than we are, and we’re kind of doing it for ourselves," said the actor.

Kit Harington has a message to “Game of Thrones” critics, and it isn’t an invitation to watch episodes early so they can review it in a timely manner. “I think no matter what anyone thinks about this season — and I don’t mean to sound mean about critics here — but whatever critic spends half an hour writing about this season and makes their negative judgement on it, in my head they can go fuck themselves,” he told Esquire, vastly underestimating how long it takes to actually write about a given episode of the epic HBO series.

Said series just returned for its eighth and final season last night, with the premiere episode garnering largely positive reviews. Even so, Harington isn’t interested in what the recappers of the world have to say. “Because I know how much work was put into this. I know how much people cared about this. I know how much pressure people put on themselves and I know how many sleepless nights working or otherwise people had on this show,” the former Lord Commander of the Night’s Watch and King in the North added. “Because they cared about it so much. Because they cared about the characters. Because they cared about the story. Because they cared about not letting people down.”

And in case you were wondering how he really feels about it, Harington, apparently tapping into his fiery Targaryen ancestry, continued: “Now if people feel let down by it, I don’t give a fuck. That’s how I feel — because everyone tried their hardest. That’s how I feel. In the end, no one’s bigger fans of the show than we are, and we’re kind of doing it for ourselves. That’s all we could do, really. And I was just happy we got to the end.”

With only five episodes remaining, viewers will soon get to the end as well.

