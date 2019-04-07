Emilia Clarke and Rose Leslie Crash Kit Harington’s ‘SNL’ Monologue to Ask About ‘Game of Thrones’

Bonus: Pete Davidson as the Night King.

Jon Snow may know nothing, but Kit Harington knows a few people who’d with questions about his “Saturday Night Live” monologue. Three of the actor’s “Game of Thrones” co-stars — Emilia Clarke, John Bradley, and Rose Leslie, who also happens to be his wife — were on hand to do just that last night, taking the surprise-audience-member approach we’ve seen many a time before.

“‘Game of Thrones’ was obviously huge for me and I’m very grateful for all the fans, but I’ve gotta say, after 10 years I’m really excited to see what comes next,” Harington said before being cut off by an audience member who wanted to know who “wins” the show. After everyone’s favorite Lord Commander said he wasn’t at liberty to reveal such information, the fan got more hostile: “‘At liberty’? Bitch, I’m not here for sketches. Who wins ‘Game of Thrones?'”

He wasn’t the only one who wanted to know, of course, as Clarke then emerged to ask for a “general sense” of how the epic series concludes. “Wait a second,” Harington replied. “Emilia, you’re in the show. You know already.”

“Well yeah, but, you know, I forgot. I mean, it’s been so damn long since the last season,” she said of the nearly two years since “Thrones” last aired. “Oh hey, do you remember in season six when we had sex?” Clarke then asked. After Harington replied in the affirmative, she said, “Did you know they filmed that?”

Next to interrupt the newly crowned King in the North was Bradley, who claimed to have seen so little of the script that he doesn’t even know what happens to his own character. “Kit, one more thing,” he began furtively after Harington once again said he was sworn to secrecy. “Do you think we’ll still hang out after the show is done, like best friends?”

After Pete Davidson showed up in full Night King regalia, Leslie asked an important question ahead of next week’s premiere of the show’s eighth and final season: “What are we gonna do for money now?” Watch the full bit below.

